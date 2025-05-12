High Schools

Prep Athletes of the Week: Roseville’s Jayda Wilson — hurdler, jumper, vaulter — adds to well-rounded résumé

Jayda Wilson won three events at her True Team section meet, running her season total to 13 championships.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 12, 2025 at 1:00PM
Roseville's Jayda Wilson is a 13-time champion in track and field. (Provided)

Jayda Wilson

Roseville • track and field

Jayda Wilson won three events to help the Raiders win the Class 3A, Section 6 True Team meet on Tuesday at Mounds View. Winning the 100-meter hurdles, the long jump and pole vault increased her total to 13 individual or relay titles this season.

The junior, who won the pole vault at the 3A state meet last year with a height of 12 feet, won last week with an effort of 12 feet, 6 inches. She has the top mark in the state this season at 13-1.

Wilson, who was the runner-up in the long jump at the state meet last year, holds the school record in the event and is in the top 10 in school history in the 4x100 relay and 100 hurdles.

After documenting her athletic success, Roseville coach said Greg Ueland said: “Most importantly, Jayda is such a kind human who treats everyone so well. She is very coachable and is always having fun with and supporting and empowering her teammates, while being locked in and focused at meets and practices at the same time. Additionally, she has made many strong connections with some of her competitors and is the first to congratulate them on their successes, even in defeat to them.”

Wilson also was a member of the Raiders volleyball team, which finished fourth at the Class 4A state meet last fall, and is a competitive club gymnast.

The Prep Athletes of the Week are, left column from top, Cooper Fiskewold of St. Francis, Ava Hanneman of Orono, Sydney Martinson of Moorhead; center, Jayda Wilson of Roseville; right column from top, Casey Poppler of Mounds View, Henry Risser of Hopkins and Nolan Witham of Concordia Academy. (Provided photos)

Cooper Fiskewold

St. Francis • baseball

The senior pitcher/outfielder is hitting .488 with four home runs in 13 games for the Saints. Last week he was 8-for-13 in four games, beginning with a 4-for-4 game with a home run and five RBI in an 11-0 victory at Zimmerman. On the mound, he is 2-1 with 25 strikeouts in 11⅔ innings.

Ava Hanneman

Orono • golf

The senior, No. 1 in the Class 2A girls individual rankings, started last week with a 2-under-par 70 Monday at Hazeltine National. She was seven strokes better the next day, when she shot a 9-under 63 during the Maple Grove Invite at Rush Creek. The 63 was a personal best by two strokes. For the season, she is averaging 68.3 strokes per 18 holes.

Sydney Martinson

Moorhead • lacrosse

In her fifth season on the Spuds varsity, the senior leads the team with 40 goals — tied for seventh in the state. Martinson, in her third season as the Moorhead captain, scored six goals in two games last week and has scored 23 goals in her past five games.

Casey Poppler

Mounds View • track and field

The senior won the 800 and 1,600 to help the Mustangs boys team outduel Edina in the Class 3A, Section 6 True Team meet on Tuesday. Poppler ran a personal-best 1 minute, 55.30 seconds in the 800 and won the 1,600 with a time of 4:21.25. He finished ninth in the 1,600 at the Class 3A state meet last year.

Henry Risser

Hopkins • track and field

He won both the 400 and 800 at the Class 3A, Section 7 True Team meet Wednesday at Wayzata. Risser, who has the top time in the state this spring in the 400 (47.19 seconds), won the 400 with a time of 48.77 and won the 800 with a time of 1:50.04, best in the state this season and better than his 3A state-winning time of 1:52.31 last year.

Nolan Witham

Concordia Academy • golf

The senior, in his fifth season on the Beacons varsity, is averaging 36.2 strokes per nine holes overall and 34.8 in Skyline Conference matches. Last Tuesday, he shot an even-par 35 at Keller to earn medalist honors in the Beacons’ 160-186 dual victory over St. Agnes.

Nominate an athlete: Send an e-mail with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.

