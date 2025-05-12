Jayda Wilson
Roseville • track and field
Jayda Wilson won three events to help the Raiders win the Class 3A, Section 6 True Team meet on Tuesday at Mounds View. Winning the 100-meter hurdles, the long jump and pole vault increased her total to 13 individual or relay titles this season.
The junior, who won the pole vault at the 3A state meet last year with a height of 12 feet, won last week with an effort of 12 feet, 6 inches. She has the top mark in the state this season at 13-1.
Wilson, who was the runner-up in the long jump at the state meet last year, holds the school record in the event and is in the top 10 in school history in the 4x100 relay and 100 hurdles.
After documenting her athletic success, Roseville coach said Greg Ueland said: “Most importantly, Jayda is such a kind human who treats everyone so well. She is very coachable and is always having fun with and supporting and empowering her teammates, while being locked in and focused at meets and practices at the same time. Additionally, she has made many strong connections with some of her competitors and is the first to congratulate them on their successes, even in defeat to them.”
Wilson also was a member of the Raiders volleyball team, which finished fourth at the Class 4A state meet last fall, and is a competitive club gymnast.
Cooper Fiskewold
St. Francis • baseball
The senior pitcher/outfielder is hitting .488 with four home runs in 13 games for the Saints. Last week he was 8-for-13 in four games, beginning with a 4-for-4 game with a home run and five RBI in an 11-0 victory at Zimmerman. On the mound, he is 2-1 with 25 strikeouts in 11⅔ innings.