After documenting her athletic success, Roseville coach said Greg Ueland said: “Most importantly, Jayda is such a kind human who treats everyone so well. She is very coachable and is always having fun with and supporting and empowering her teammates, while being locked in and focused at meets and practices at the same time. Additionally, she has made many strong connections with some of her competitors and is the first to congratulate them on their successes, even in defeat to them.”