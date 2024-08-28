Vikings’ roster cuts put a harsh spotlight on their 2022 NFL draft again

Even though Cine’s and Booth’s short stays in Minnesota were affected by injuries, the chief reason for their prompt exits was the fact they couldn’t distinguish themselves in a secondary where there were jobs to be had. Josh Metellus, a sixth-round holdover from the 2020 draft, and Theo Jackson, a 2022 practice-squad pickup, leaped over Cine on the depth chart. A year after drafting Booth, the Vikings went to the third round for another corner (Mekhi Blackmon), before drafting Khyree Jackson in the fourth round this year and signing five cornerbacks in training camp. But Adofo-Mensah also showed a willingness to move on from Cine and Booth at a time when some of his counterparts might have hung onto their former draft picks in an attempt at vindication.