The 100th day of President Donald Trump’s second term arrived on Wednesday, a traditional marker of political progress with even greater weight this year given his administration’s barrage of sweeping executive orders and other moves intended to drastically shrink federal agencies and reshape American institutions.
The Minnesota Star Tribune’s journalists have worked since Trump retook office to track major impacts in the state from the White House’s opening burst of action. That includes coverage of major federal grant cuts, and the possibility of many millions more in federal cuts; the early consequences of Trump’s quickly shifting tariff policy, which has affected businesses large and small; the crackdown on immigration and escalating deportation policy; and the removal of diversity, equity and inclusion policies from federal agencies, with pressure on businesses and schools to follow suit.
It’s hard to keep up with it all. The ensuing flurry of court rulings and policy reversals make it even harder. Search here to find more of our coverage of some of the ways the Trump administration’s first 100 days played out in Minnesota.