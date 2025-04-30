The Minnesota Star Tribune’s journalists have worked since Trump retook office to track major impacts in the state from the White House’s opening burst of action. That includes coverage of major federal grant cuts, and the possibility of many millions more in federal cuts; the early consequences of Trump’s quickly shifting tariff policy, which has affected businesses large and small; the crackdown on immigration and escalating deportation policy; and the removal of diversity, equity and inclusion policies from federal agencies, with pressure on businesses and schools to follow suit.