Mischief Toy Store on Grand Avenue joins lawsuit over tariffs, worries about its survival

St. Paul’s Mischief Toy Store may not have enough inventory for the Christmas season, putting it in financial jeopardy, because of President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Chinese goods, co-owner Dan Marshall said.
The Grand Avenue mainstay has joined nine other small businesses challenging the legality of Trump’s power to impose the tariffs, including 145% levies on goods from China, where most toys are manufactured.
“This is an existential threat for us. Our vendors are raising prices across the board,” Marshall said. “A lot of them seem to be delaying imports altogether so by the time Christmas comes around we won’t be able to meet demand.”
A few of Mischief’s suppliers have already canceled orders, and some have left the American market altogether, Marshall said. He estimates a $10 toy will be $25 under the current tariffs.
Mischief is the only toy store among the plaintiffs. Others include game manufacturer, a children’s clothing company, a food-service glove company and a metal treating company.
The lead plaintiff, Stonemaier Games, filed a federal lawsuit last week in New Jersey, represented by Pacific Legal Foundation, a nonprofit public interest law firm based in California. Marshall said the firm is representing the toy store free of charge.
The crux of the lawsuit is that the Emergency Powers Act, cited by Trump to enact so many increases in tariffs, does not apply to the U.S. right now.
“A trade imbalance is not an emergency,” Marshall said. “We’ve had that for like 50 years.”