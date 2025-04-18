Asian retail is having a moment in the Twin Cities, but tariffs could put a damper on growth

Asian retail stores and restaurants are seeing a moment in the Twin Cities — at the same time that tariffs could significantly raise their costs.
Openings this month for the Japanese retail store Daiso in Crystal and Moona Moono store and cafe in Uptown drew crowds. Vacant storefronts across the Twin Cities have been filling up with Asian grocery stores, clawcades and shops filled with “trinkets.”
The Asia Mall in Eden Prairie has been a hit, and one of the investors in that venture has paired with one of the principals of HmongTown Marketplace in St. Paul to build an Asian marketplace in Maplewood Mall.
Bruce Nustad, president of the Minnesota Retailers Association, and Bao Lee, small business training manager at the Asian Economic Development Association of Minnesota, both said their organizations are seeing growth in the sector.
Owners of longstanding Asian businesses say they have recovered from pandemic lows and are feeling the competition — and are also worried about losing customers if they have to raise prices because of tariffs.
Take United Noodles, a south Minneapolis staple that opened in 1972.
“Sales are up and back to and maybe a little above pre-pandemic levels,” said general manager Kevin Aure.
The operation is now considering converting a vacant space in its building into a flea market and event space. If that happens, the addition would join other new stores popping up around the Twin Cities, Aure said.