A Japanese store opened in Crystal. The crowds came in droves.

Kukuri, a Japanese lifestyle store that sells snacks, stuffed animals, sweet drinks and more, opened last month at the Rosedale Center. It is the third metro location for parent company Ebisu. In January, Eden Prairie Center welcomed China-based Miniso, which also opened a store at St. Cloud’s Crossroads Center last year. Miniso’s biggest draw is blind boxes, mystery collectibles that have become bestsellers is the U.S. after the trend first became popular in Asia.