A Japanese store opened in Crystal. The crowds came in droves.

Cha Lee came in search of stationary. Zeny Yang was stocking up on stickers. And Brandy White ticked off a lengthy wish list of goodies, from chopsticks to pencil sharpeners to kitchen utensils.
“I just need everything!” White said.
The three shoppers, and dozens more, flocked to Crystal on Sunday afternoon to visit Daiso, a Japanese store celebrating its first location in Minnesota.
By all measures, it appeared to be a success: a long line of customers snaked around the red brick store all weekend, as attendants let in a few people at a time. Social media posts over the weekend showed people waiting for more than two hours in line to get inside the new store.
Inside, shoppers from Minneapolis, Plymouth, Brooklyn Park and more perused the 7,500-square-foot store, tossing products into plastic buckets. There were heart-shaped beads and plush pillows, palettes of shimmering eye shadow and matcha candy, crimped ceramic bowls and bronze-colored clothes hangers.
Though the goods ran the gamut, one thing united the disparate selection: low prices. Many items were priced below $5.
“I think it’s really helpful to Minnesota, having very affordable things,” said Yang, who got hooked on Daiso after her sister began bringing her candy and stationary from a Los Angeles store.
The company, which originated as a street vending shop, currently operates about 185 stores across the United States, with a large portion of its locations in California and Arizona.