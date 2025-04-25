That $7 latte at Twin Cities coffee shops may soon cost more

If you like your daily cup of coffee, be prepared to pay even more for it as shops like SK Coffee absorb higher costs from tariffs.
Already, historically low yields in the largest coffee-growing countries of Brazil and Vietnam had raised the cost of beans. That was on top of increases in the past few years as the Ukraine-Russia war caused fertilizer prices to rise. And in addition to higher interest rates and labor shortages on coffee farms.
Nate Broadbridge, co-founder and head of finance for SK Coffee, said the cost for coffee beans will likely never come back down.
Pricing is determined by the so-called C-Market — a futures trading platform similar to those that set prices for oil, soybeans, corn and grains are traded.
Employee costs also are higher, both wages and benefits. SK Coffee added health care and dental insurance and 401(k) matches for employees right before the cost of coffee went up.
Rent and utility bills also have increased. And with competition increasing, marketing expenses are a must for many coffee operations, they said.
Coffee shops, he said, could choose to cut staff or wages to avoid raising prices. But that’s not something SK Coffee wants to do.
“We’re all just really hoping people choose to stay with us, and maybe instead of buying a $20 cocktail twice a week, buying a $5 coffee three times a week,” Broadbridge said.