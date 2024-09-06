Jones, 29, has rushed for at least 1,000 yards in a season three times. He once scored 16 touchdowns in a season. He’s been named to a Pro Bowl. He is a cultured running back with the savvy to maneuver around tacklers when he can, or run over them when he needs to. He’s averaged 47 receptions out of the backfield over the last five seasons. He recovered from hamstring and knee injuries last season to finish with five consecutive 100-yard games, including two postseason games. The Packers averaged 30.4 points in those five games.