Off point: While Reeve was right about everything she said, she also paused for a moment to admit that her “lead guard play” wasn’t very good. Officials missing calls is baked into the game of basketball. The Lynx may have lost because of officiating. They definitely lost because lead guard Courtney Williams, one of their most valuable players, went 2-for-14 from the field, with five turnovers. And the Lynx, who led the league in three-point shooting percentage in the regular season, went 3-of-19 from the three-point line. The Lynx also committed 16 turnovers. If the Lynx had played to their offensive capabilities, they would have won, going away, in regulation, and Stewart’s uncalled travel would not have mattered.