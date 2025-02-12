Gophers baseball begins Ty McDevitt era after 43 seasons under John Anderson

The schedule includes 10 games at U.S. Bank Stadium, which was unavailable to the Gophers last season while the turf was being replaced. The Gophers open Big Ten play against Purdue on March 7 at the Vikings stadium. The Gophers' first conference road series will be March 14-16 at Oregon, which was ranked No. 12 at the end of last season and No. 19 in the Baseball America preseason poll.