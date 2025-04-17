Backcourt additions help Gophers transfer class soar in the rankings under Niko Medved

“One of the biggest things that stuck out to me is just the unselfish nature of the way [Medved’s] teams play basketball,” said Durkin, a four-star transfer by On3 and 247Sports. “[Medved and his assistants] brought up just how many times throughout the course of the game last year when they had five guys touching the ball before a shot gets put up. That’s kind of where I’m at my best, when everybody’s being unselfish and it really doesn’t matter who is scoring.”