Backcourt additions help Gophers transfer class soar in the rankings under Niko Medved

Gophers men’s basketball coach Niko Medved inherited a roster that had three non-seniors with eligibility remaining, but Isaac Asuma was the only guard.
Medved’s first big move was convincing Asuma to return after a solid freshman season under the previous coaching staff.
The next important step for Medved was to scour the transfer portal for more backcourt help next season — and that came together in impressive fashion.
The Gophers have one of the top transfer classes in the Big Ten this spring according to several recruiting sites. Four of the U’s six signed transfers are perimeter players with Northern Colorado’s Langston Reynolds, Davidson’s Bobby Durkin, Cal’s BJ Omot and Western Michigan’s Chansey Willis Jr.
The Gophers are 34th nationally and eighth in the Big Ten in 247Sports transfer class rankings. They’re 11th nationally in On3’s transfer ranking, which is based on an algorithm that factors how teams improved their talent compared to their portal losses.
“Talking with Coach Niko, we’re not really looking to have a rebuild year — it’s important we win now to build the culture we want,” Reynolds said. “[Asuma] coming back having that experience playing at that level is also going to help me, Chansey and the other guys transferring in. I think it’s the best of both worlds.”
Reynolds, who is considered a four-star transfer prospect by On3’s recruiting rankings, visited the Gophers for the first time Tuesday with Crocker-Johnson.
A 6-4, 205-pound senior, Reynolds was an All-Big Sky first team performer who averaged 16 points and shot 41% from three-point range, but he’s known mostly for being one of the most athletic finishers at the mid-major level.