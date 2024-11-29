Brosmer became a leader the minute he joined the Gophers during last year’s prep for the Quick Lane Bowl. After spring practice, he used NIL deals to help organize a trip of skill position players to join him at the lake home and in the Atlanta area for workouts and bonding. He didn’t forget about his linemen, sending them to a national camp. And during the season, he and his linemen have a weekly dinner at The Freehouse in Minneapolis where they observe one rule: No football talk.