PASADENA, CALIF. - The standard when it comes to best single seasons by a Gophers quarterback over the past 25 years belongs to Tanner Morgan, who in 2019 passed for 30 touchdowns vs. seven interceptions, completed 66% of his throws and averaged 250.2 yards per game.
Analysis: Max Brosmer is showing he’s a rare difference-maker at quarterback for Gophers
Max Brosmer is on a pace to break Gophers records for passing accuracy, and he’s indicating a knack for making winning plays in high-stakes moments.
Blessed with future NFL wideouts Rashod Bateman and Tyler Johnson, Morgan led Minnesota to an 11-2 record and final ranking of No. 10 in both the Associated Press and AFCA coaches polls. His rating of 178.7 ranked fourth nationally, behind fellows of whom you might have heard: Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts and Justin Fields.
Five years later, after Morgan’s productivity dipped in his final three seasons and after Athan Kaliakmanis struggled last year, the Gophers have a difference-maker at quarterback. He’s Max Brosmer, a graduate transfer from New Hampshire who’s showing just why Gophers coach P.J. Fleck believed he was the right fit for a team aching for productivity and leadership under center.
Enjoy him while you can because he has, at most, six games left in his Gophers career.
Saturday night, Brosmer calmly led a fourth-quarter comeback, driving the Gophers 61 yards in the final 2 minutes, 20 seconds and throwing the winning 4-yard touchdown pass to Darius Taylor with 27 seconds left in a 21-17 victory over UCLA at Rose Bowl Stadium.
If it looked familiar, it should have. Last week, Brosmer led the Gophers to two fourth-quarter touchdowns — himself scoring on a 5-yard option keeper and a 1-yard tush-push sneak in the final minute — in a 24-17 upset of then-No. 11 USC.
“We got in our two-minute set, where I think he’s really comfortable,” Fleck said of Brosmer.
He’s been that way for the past three weeks. Starting with Minnesota’s 27-24 loss at Michigan in which Brosmer led three fourth-quarter touchdown drives, Brosmer has completed 25 of 35 fourth-quarter passes for 251 yards and three TDs. He also has two TD runs and has led six TD drives in those fourth quarters.
On the winning play Saturday, the Gophers sent Elijah Spencer and Jameson Geers to the right side of the end zone and Cristian Driver to the right flat. Le’Meke Brockington drove to the middle, and Taylor briefly stayed in the backfield to pass protect if needed. It wasn’t needed, so he released to the left, and Brosmer quickly found him. Touchdown.
“It’s challenging for sure,” Brosmer said. “… It was a matter of rallying the troops. It was a matter of simple execution throughout the game. It ended up being the last drive where it was very important. The guys buckled down.”
That he found Taylor on the winning play was a credit to Brosmer’s patience. UCLA did a good job of limiting the Gophers passing game to their running backs — Taylor had three catches vs. the Bruins after collecting five against USC — but the QB found him when it counted most.
“He went through four reads,” Fleck said. “… Found Darius, which was his last option, and Darius does the rest.”
During training camp, Fleck had mentioned a goal for Brosmer would be to complete 70% of his passes. That’s a lofty number and something Morgan didn’t even do in 2019 when he set the school single-season record by connecting on 66%. Through seven games this year, Brosmer is on track to top that, having completed 68.1% of his passes (143-for-210).
Behind Brosmer, the Gophers are back above .500 at 4-3. They need two more victories to gain bowl eligibility, though they’re not looking to settle for six wins. After a bye on Saturday, they return to action Oct. 26 for a home game vs. Maryland.
In his typical, team-first fashion, Brosmer shares the credit for the recent success.
“Our whole staff has done an amazing job of preparing us,” he said. “That’s why we came out on top today. The team battled, and I’m really proud of this team for doing that.”
