Brosmer hit tight end Jameson Geers for 13 yards to the UCLA 48 at the 2-minute warning. Brosmer then found Daniel Jackson for 27 yards to the Bruins 21 with 1:52 left. After an 8-yard connection with Elijah Spencer, Brosmer threw incomplete. Facing third-and-2 from the 13, Brosmer hit Le’Meke Brockington for a 4-yard gain on a screen. A delay-of-game penalty on UCLA moved the ball to the 5. Brosmer was incomplete on third down, and the Gophers faced third-and-goal with 32 seconds left. After a UCLA timeout, Brosmer found a wide-open Taylor, who delayed his route and found a hole in the Bruins defense.