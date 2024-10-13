PASADENA, CALIF. – Sloppy and sluggish in the first half in their first appearance at Rose Bowl Stadium since Jan. 1, 1962, the Gophers decided to join in the revelry that their thousands of fans enjoyed throughout the weekend.
Gophers football pushes past UCLA with a two-minute drill touchdown
The Gophers needed a score in the final 120 seconds and produced it on Max Brosmer’s pass to Darius Taylor with 27 seconds left.
They gave those fans even more reason to celebrate.
Max Brosmer’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Darius Taylor with 27 seconds left in the fourth quarter rallied the Gophers from a three-point fourth-quarter deficit to a 21-17 win on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 42,012 that had a strong Minnesota presence.
The winning touchdown came after the Bruins took a 17-14 lead on Ethan Garbers’ 42-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open J. Michael Sturdivant with 6:54 left.
UCLA’s last-gasp Hail Mary pass was intercepted by Gophers freshman safety Koi Perich just outside the end zone for his second pick of the night.
Coupled with last week’s 24-17 home upset of then-No. 11 USC, the Gophers (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) swept the Los Angeles portion of their schedule against two Big Ten newcomers. UCLA (1-5, 0-4) lost its fourth consecutive game.
The fourth-quarter rally wasn’t the only one the Gophers needed. Down 10-0 at halftime, Minnesota dominated the third quarter with a pair of touchdowns set up by key defensive plays.
After UCLA’s go-ahead touchdown, the Gophers drove to the UCLA 47 and faced fourth-and-6 with 3:17 left. Coach P.J. Fleck opted to punt, and Mark Crawford’s punt was downed at the 3 with 2:44 left. The Gophers forced the Bruins to punt, Perich returned a 52-yard punt to the Minnesota 41 with 2:20 left.
Brosmer hit tight end Jameson Geers for 13 yards to the UCLA 48 at the 2-minute warning. Brosmer then found Daniel Jackson for 27 yards to the Bruins 21 with 1:52 left. After an 8-yard connection with Elijah Spencer, Brosmer threw incomplete. Facing third-and-2 from the 13, Brosmer hit Le’Meke Brockington for a 4-yard gain on a screen. A delay-of-game penalty on UCLA moved the ball to the 5. Brosmer was incomplete on third down, and the Gophers faced third-and-goal with 32 seconds left. After a UCLA timeout, Brosmer found a wide-open Taylor, who delayed his route and found a hole in the Bruins defense.
The game turned in the third quarter when the Gophers defense took advantage of poor starting field position for the Bruins. Up 10-0, UCLA started from its 12 after a holding call on the kickoff return. On third-and-7 from the 15, Gophers defensive back Jack Henderson sacked Garbers for a 7-yard loss. Five plays after the ensuing punt, the Gophers cut the lead to 10-7 on Brosmer’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Spencer.
Perich added to his growing legend by making a diving interception of Garbers at the UCLA 38-yard line. Six plays later, Taylor’s 2-yard touchdown run gave the Gophers a 14-10 lead.
Brosmer finished 26-for-37 for 193 yards and two touchdowns. Daniel Jackson caught 10 passes for 89 yards. Taylor rushed 15 times for 30 yards and caught three passes for 17 yards.
For UCLA, Garbers went 25-for-36 for 293 yards and a TD with three interceptions. Sturdivant caught seven passes for 107 yards. Linebacker Cody Schwesinger had 12 tackles and two sacks.
The Bruins drove 59 yards in 10 plays on their opening possession to take a 7-0 lead on running back Keegan Jones’ 1-yard run on a direct snap from center. Key plays on the march were Garber’s 22-yard connection with Sturdivant to the Minnesota 32 and Garber’s 14-yard fade to wideout Logan Loya on third-and-7 from the 16. Minnesota had a chance to have the Bruins facing third-and-goal from the 3, but linebacker Devon Williams was penalized for illegal hands to the face, giving UCLA first-and-goal.
The Gophers reached UCLA territory on their second possession, but a false-start penalty on tackle Quinn Carroll backed them up, Brosmer’s third-and-5 pass to Daniel Jackson lost a yard, and Minnesota punted.
After the Gophers defense forced a punt, UCLA’s Kwazi Gilmer was ejected for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Perich on the return. Minnesota drove from its 28 to the UCLA 25, but Dragan Kesich’s 43-yard field-goal attempt was wide right. That left Kesich, the 2023 Big Ten kicker of the year, 7-for-13 on field goals this season.
The Bruins nearly had a second player ejected for targeting on that possession when defensive back Bryan Addison led with his head and hit Jackson in the helmet, but officials rescinded the penalty on replay review. Had the penalty stood, the Gophers would have had the ball at the UCLA 22.
UCLA stretched its lead to 10-0 on Mateen Bhaghani’s 34-yard field goal as time expired in the first half. Setting up the kick was a screen pass from Garbers to running back T.J. Harden, who made three Gophers miss tackles on his way to a 32-yard gain to the 16.
Omaha’s Jacob Guevin ended it 54 seconds into the extra period, dropping the Gophers to 1-1 in the first weekend of the season.