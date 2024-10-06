During his halftime radio interview, Gophers coach P.J. Fleck emphasized that Minnesota’s defense had to find a way to get off the field on third. That was a problem most of the night. USC converted six of eight third-down chances in the first half, helping the Trojans put together 11- and 15-play drives. The picked up where they left off in the second half, marching 91 yards in 12 plays and taking a 17-10 lead on Marks’ 1-yard TD run. Marks had six carries for 41 yards on the drive and had a 7-yard reception.