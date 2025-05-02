High Schools

Gophers women’s basketball offers Hill-Murray seventh-grader Ashlee Wilson

Minnesota joins Iowa as two Big Ten programs recruiting the Pioneers guard

By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 2, 2025 at 5:00PM
Minnesota women's basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit has already received commitments from in-state recruits for 2026 and 2027. She has now offered a scholarship to Class of 2030 recruit Ashlee Wilson of Hill-Murray. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Shortly after Iowa women’s basketball was the first program to offer Hill-Murray seventh-grader Ashlee Wilson, Wilson announced Thursday that the Gophers were also recruiting her early.

The 5-10 Pioneers guard won’t be joining a college basketball program until the end of the decade, but she is regarded as a top prospect both in Minnesota and nationwide ahead of most national recruiting services’ attempts to rank the Class of 2030.

View post on X

Wilson averaged 13.8 points per game for Hill-Murray last season, behind only her sophomore sister Mya’s 24 points per game. The pair helped the Pioneers finish with a record of 22-7 and as Class 3A, Section 4 runner-ups.

Wilson plays for All-Iowa Attack, Caitlin Clark’s former AAU team in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League, a popular option for top Minnesota players who head to Ames to train in the summer. She also plays golf and soccer for Hill-Murray.

In January, Hill-Murray head coach Erin Herman told The Star Tribune that Ashlee “just wants to be fed anything that will help her get better, and which is really cool.”

Mya Wilson, a guard ranked as PrepZone’s No. 1 player in the state’s Class of 2027, also has offers from Minnesota and Iowa, among other Division I programs.

about the writer

about the writer

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Hill-Murray seventh grader gets offer from Gophers women's basketball

card image

Minnesota joins Iowa as two Big Ten programs recruiting guard Ashlee Wilson.

Greater Minnesota

On the Leech Lake Reservation, a revitalized gymnastics program is blooming hope and talent

card image

High Schools

High school sports: Scores and results for Thursday, May 1

card image