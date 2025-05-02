Shortly after Iowa women’s basketball was the first program to offer Hill-Murray seventh-grader Ashlee Wilson, Wilson announced Thursday that the Gophers were also recruiting her early.
The 5-10 Pioneers guard won’t be joining a college basketball program until the end of the decade, but she is regarded as a top prospect both in Minnesota and nationwide ahead of most national recruiting services’ attempts to rank the Class of 2030.
Wilson averaged 13.8 points per game for Hill-Murray last season, behind only her sophomore sister Mya’s 24 points per game. The pair helped the Pioneers finish with a record of 22-7 and as Class 3A, Section 4 runner-ups.
Wilson plays for All-Iowa Attack, Caitlin Clark’s former AAU team in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League, a popular option for top Minnesota players who head to Ames to train in the summer. She also plays golf and soccer for Hill-Murray.
In January, Hill-Murray head coach Erin Herman told The Star Tribune that Ashlee “just wants to be fed anything that will help her get better, and which is really cool.”
Mya Wilson, a guard ranked as PrepZone’s No. 1 player in the state’s Class of 2027, also has offers from Minnesota and Iowa, among other Division I programs.