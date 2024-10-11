Gophers fans flock to Pasadena after six decades waiting to play at Rose Bowl Stadium

The Gophers aren’t the only team whose fans were aching to get to the Rose Bowl. Indiana has played in one Rose Bowl — after the 1967 season when it finished in a three-way tie for the Big Ten title with the Gophers and Purdue. Four weeks ago, the Hoosiers returned to Pasadena and routed UCLA 42-13 in the Bruins’ first conference game as a Big Ten member. The game drew a crowd of 47,811 — boosted by a large Indiana contingent. By comparison, the Bruins drew 43,051 for their next home game, against Oregon. When Iowa visits UCLA on Nov. 8, another large crowd of visitors is expected.