Analysis: A Saturday night to remember for Gophers football trio

Over the past two weeks, the Gophers had five fourth-quarter possessions. Brosmer led them to touchdowns in each of them — three in the 27-24 loss at Michigan and two Saturday. In those two fourth quarters, he’s a sizzling 15-for-22 for 164 yards and a touchdown. Had the umpire not ruled the Gophers offside when they recovered an onside kick at Michigan with 1 minute, 37 seconds left, they might have had upsets of both the Wolverines and Trojans.