The Gophers put themselves in position to celebrate by owning most of the key moments, especially in the second half. Powered by a line that got big games from tackles Quinn Carroll and Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota’s running attack stepped up, as Darius Taylor rushed 25 times for 144 yards and Marcus Major had seven carries for 37. In addition to two TDs on sneaks, Brosmer also scored on a 5-yard option keeper after a great fake to Taylor on a play that tied the score 17-17 with 7:08 to play.