Smooth shooter from East Ridge commits to Gophers men’s basketball team

Gophers

Cedric Tomes, who averaged 27.3 points a game last season, is the first local high school player to say he’ll play for new Gophers coach Niko Medved.

By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 10, 2025 at 6:00PM
East Ridge standout guard Cedric Tomes picked the Gophers after visiting this week.

East Ridge guard Cedric Tomes on Saturday became the first local high school player to commit to new Gophers men’s basketball coach Niko Medved’s program.

The 6-1 junior was a top in-state target for the previous coaching staff, and his recruitment picked up with Medved’s Gophers, who offered him a scholarship again before his unofficial visit to the U campus Thursday.

Tomes, who also had offers from Iowa State, Northern Iowa, Oklahoma and St. Louis, had a breakout season for East Ridge while averaging 27.3 points, including 40-point games against Totino-Grace, Osseo and White Bear Lake.

Known for his deep three-point range and effortless shooting stroke, Tomes is ranked as a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com and as the state’s fourth-best player in the 2026 class by Prep Hoops.

Medved has a history of developing backcourt talent. In his time at Colorado State, he sent former Rams standout Isaiah Stevens to the NBA. Kyan Evans, a sophomore guard last season, also transferred this spring to North Carolina.

Cedric Tomes is headed to the Gophers after making a commitment Saturday. (Provided)

After he took over Minnesota’s program in late March, one of Medved’s biggest priorities was keeping former four-star Cherry recruit Isaac Asuma, an impact player as a freshman under former coach Ben Johnson.

Asuma and fellow Gophers freshman Grayson Grove both decided to return to the program next season. They also played on the same D1 Minnesota AAU team in high school.

Tomes arguably has been the top performer for his D1 Minnesota 17U team on the Adidas AAU circuit this spring. He was noted for his 19-point effort against highly regarded Compton Magic in Southern California last weekend.

Will Tomes’ commitment help convince other top Minnesota prospects to join him with the Gophers?

The No. 1 player in the state’s 2026 class, Wayzata’s Christian Wiggins, was the first Minnesota high schooler offered a scholarship by the Gophers under Medved, but he committed to Iowa State last month.

Wiggins and Tomes are AAU teammates. Totino-Grace junior wing Dothan Ijadimbola and Maple Grove sophomore guard Baboucarr Ann both were also re-offered scholarships by the Gophers and play on D1 Minnesota 17U with Tomes.

In the Class of 2027, the Gophers also offered a scholarship to Cretin-Derham Hall forward Ty Schlagel again after he was recruited heavily by Johnson and current assistant Dave Thorson.

