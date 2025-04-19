The No. 52-ranked player in his class nationally, Wiggins won the 2025 Class 4A state title with Wayzata. He evolved into a three-level scorer in high school, leading the Trojans with an average of 19.1 points per game in 2024-25. He averaged 13 points per game the season prior, when Wayzata finished as state runner-up, and he averaged 8.1 points per game for Benilde-St. Margaret’s as a ninth-grader. Wiggins scored 31 points and hit six three-pointers in this season’s Section 6 championship win over Hopkins.