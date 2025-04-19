High Schools

Christian Wiggins, Minnesota’s top Class of 2026 boys basketball recruit, commits to Iowa State

Christian Wiggins had scholarship offers from various Big 12 and Big Ten teams, including one from new Gophers coach Niko Medved.

By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 19, 2025 at 9:19PM
Wayzata guard Christian Wiggins, shown during the Class 4A boys basketball championship game against Cretin-Derham Hall, has chosen Iowa State for college. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

After winning a state championship and rising to the No. 1 spot among Minnesota boys basketball recruits in his class, Christian Wiggins has decided to play college basketball for Iowa State.

On Saturday, the Wayzata 6-5 junior guard — ranked by recruiting website 247Sports as Minnesota’s No. 1 player in the 2026 class — announced on social media that he would head to Ames to play Big 12 basketball.

Wiggins received an offer from new Gophers head coach Niko Medved in late March, not long after Medved was hired; he had not been offered a scholarship by Medved’s predecessor, Ben Johnson. Wiggins also had offers from Big Ten teams Iowa and Wisconsin.

View post on X

The No. 52-ranked player in his class nationally, Wiggins won the 2025 Class 4A state title with Wayzata. He evolved into a three-level scorer in high school, leading the Trojans with an average of 19.1 points per game in 2024-25. He averaged 13 points per game the season prior, when Wayzata finished as state runner-up, and he averaged 8.1 points per game for Benilde-St. Margaret’s as a ninth-grader. Wiggins scored 31 points and hit six three-pointers in this season’s Section 6 championship win over Hopkins.

Iowa State had extended an offer to Wiggins in May 2024. The Cyclones reached the second round of the NCAA tournament this year, a No. 3 seed.

about the writer

about the writer

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Minnesota’s top Class of 2026 boys basketball recruit commits to Iowa State

card image

Wayzata's Christian Wiggins had scholarship offers from various Big 12 and Big Ten teams, including one from new Gophers coach Niko Medved.

High Schools

High school sports: Scores and results for Friday, April 18

card image

High Schools

A small Jesuit university in Missouri has become a landing spot for MN lacrosse talent

card image