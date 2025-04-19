After winning a state championship and rising to the No. 1 spot among Minnesota boys basketball recruits in his class, Christian Wiggins has decided to play college basketball for Iowa State.
On Saturday, the Wayzata 6-5 junior guard — ranked by recruiting website 247Sports as Minnesota’s No. 1 player in the 2026 class — announced on social media that he would head to Ames to play Big 12 basketball.
Wiggins received an offer from new Gophers head coach Niko Medved in late March, not long after Medved was hired; he had not been offered a scholarship by Medved’s predecessor, Ben Johnson. Wiggins also had offers from Big Ten teams Iowa and Wisconsin.
The No. 52-ranked player in his class nationally, Wiggins won the 2025 Class 4A state title with Wayzata. He evolved into a three-level scorer in high school, leading the Trojans with an average of 19.1 points per game in 2024-25. He averaged 13 points per game the season prior, when Wayzata finished as state runner-up, and he averaged 8.1 points per game for Benilde-St. Margaret’s as a ninth-grader. Wiggins scored 31 points and hit six three-pointers in this season’s Section 6 championship win over Hopkins.
Iowa State had extended an offer to Wiggins in May 2024. The Cyclones reached the second round of the NCAA tournament this year, a No. 3 seed.