The climb Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer is making, from FCS to FBS, is rare. Here’s why it might work.

For the past eight months, the graduate transfer has been preparing for what awaits in the next four. From a newcomer who helped the Gophers with bowl preparation last December to a leader who quickly was voted captain and has put his stamp on the team, Brosmer has taken on any role the Gophers have needed. He’s led offseason workouts and bonding trips. He’s become the new face of the program. And he’s injected some cautious optimism — maybe even hope — that the Gophers quarterback can be a difference-maker for the first time since Tanner Morgan passed for a school-record 30 touchdowns in 2019.