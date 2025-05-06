Minnesota’s 922 multiyear APR in football ranks fourth in the Big Ten behind Ohio State (1,000), Michigan (996) and Northwestern (993). The Gophers’ APR score in the 2015 and 2023 reporting periods helped the team secure a bowl bid when it didn’t reach the required six regular-season wins to make it. In both years, a strong APR showing landed the Gophers in a bowl game in Detroit because 5-7 teams with the best APRs could fill an unfilled bowl slot.