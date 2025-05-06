Gophers

Gophers football and men’s basketball among programs shining academically in latest APR report.

The Gophers’ football APR ranks fourth in the Big Ten, and men’s basketball is tied for fourth.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 6, 2025 at 8:21PM
Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle oversees a program that is thriving academically, according to the latest APR results. (Elizabeth Flores)

The NCAA on Tuesday released its latest Academic Progress Rate for each member school — a metric that the organization uses to track academic performance of Division I athletes — and the University of Minnesota’s teams continued to fare well.

Six Gophers teams received perfect multiyear scores of 1,000 in data that includes the 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic years, while seven others had scores of at least 990. Every Minnesota team was well above the multiyear score cutline of 930, a number the NCAA requires programs to meet to avoid penalties that include postseason bans and possible scholarship losses.

The Gophers’ perfect multiyear APR scores came from basketball, cross-country and golf on the men’s side, and gymnastics, hockey and volleyball on the women’s side. In addition, those six programs, plus baseball, women’s basketball, women’s golf, men’s hockey, women’s soccer, men’s swimming and diving and women’s tennis had 1,000 scores for the 2023-24 school year.

Minnesota’s 922 multiyear APR in football ranks fourth in the Big Ten behind Ohio State (1,000), Michigan (996) and Northwestern (993). The Gophers’ APR score in the 2015 and 2023 reporting periods helped the team secure a bowl bid when it didn’t reach the required six regular-season wins to make it. In both years, a strong APR showing landed the Gophers in a bowl game in Detroit because 5-7 teams with the best APRs could fill an unfilled bowl slot.

In men’s basketball, the Gophers’ 1,000 multiyear score shared the Big Ten lead with Indiana, Nebraska and USC.

The Gophers women’s basketball team’s APR of 986 is tied for 10th in the Big Ten with Purdue.

Here is a look at the multiyear APR for each Gophers team:

1,000: Men’s basketball, men’s cross-country, men’s golf, women’s gymnastics, women’s hockey, women’s volleyball

996: Baseball

993: Women’s swimming and diving

992: Football, women’s soccer

991: Women’s tennis, women’s track and field

990: Women’s golf, softball

989: Women’s cross-country

988: Women’s rowing

986: Women’s basketball

981: Men’s hockey

980: Men’s track and field

976: Men’s swimming and diving

966: Wrestling





