The NCAA on Tuesday released its latest Academic Progress Rate for each member school — a metric that the organization uses to track academic performance of Division I athletes — and the University of Minnesota’s teams continued to fare well.
Six Gophers teams received perfect multiyear scores of 1,000 in data that includes the 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic years, while seven others had scores of at least 990. Every Minnesota team was well above the multiyear score cutline of 930, a number the NCAA requires programs to meet to avoid penalties that include postseason bans and possible scholarship losses.
The Gophers’ perfect multiyear APR scores came from basketball, cross-country and golf on the men’s side, and gymnastics, hockey and volleyball on the women’s side. In addition, those six programs, plus baseball, women’s basketball, women’s golf, men’s hockey, women’s soccer, men’s swimming and diving and women’s tennis had 1,000 scores for the 2023-24 school year.
Minnesota’s 922 multiyear APR in football ranks fourth in the Big Ten behind Ohio State (1,000), Michigan (996) and Northwestern (993). The Gophers’ APR score in the 2015 and 2023 reporting periods helped the team secure a bowl bid when it didn’t reach the required six regular-season wins to make it. In both years, a strong APR showing landed the Gophers in a bowl game in Detroit because 5-7 teams with the best APRs could fill an unfilled bowl slot.
In men’s basketball, the Gophers’ 1,000 multiyear score shared the Big Ten lead with Indiana, Nebraska and USC.
The Gophers women’s basketball team’s APR of 986 is tied for 10th in the Big Ten with Purdue.
Here is a look at the multiyear APR for each Gophers team:
1,000: Men’s basketball, men’s cross-country, men’s golf, women’s gymnastics, women’s hockey, women’s volleyball