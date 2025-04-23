The White Sox, who have lost eight of their past nine games, spotted the Twins their first two runs with poor defensive plays. After Trevor Larnach drew a leadoff four-pitch walk in the second inning, Carlos Correa bounced a ground ball to first base. Vaughn, the White Sox’s first baseman, fired a throw to second to start a double play, but White Sox second baseman Lenyn Sosa saw the ball deflect off his glove and roll into shallow left field.