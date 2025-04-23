Pitching with runners on the corners and one out in the fifth inning in a one-run game Tuesday, Bailey Ober induced his first ground ball all night.
His reaction summarized it best: A fist pump and a scream as he walked off the mound following an inning-ending double play.
Ober, who high-fived his fielders in front of the dugout steps, wasn’t at his sharpest against the Chicago White Sox, but he was still quite effective. Ober permitted one run in six innings, stranding six runners in a 4-2 victory at Target Field in front of an announced crowd of 11,828.
Twins closer Jhoan Duran allowed the White Sox to load the bases with none out in the ninth inning through an infield single and two walks, but he received his second save of the season after a game-saving diving catch on the warning track from center fielder Byron Buxton.
As Duran jumped with his arms extended in the air, Buxton held up his glove before he stood and let out a yell.
The Twins, who ended a three-game losing streak, have won 13 consecutive home games against the White Sox, dating to April 2023. It’s the second-longest home winning streak against an opponent in club history, trailing a 17-game winning streak vs. Boston at Met Stadium from 1964-66.
Ober was inches away from giving up a solo homer in the first inning — Luis Robert blistered a line drive that deflected off the top of the left field wall — and he kept finding ways to sidestep damage afterward.
Chicago loaded the bases with one out in the second inning after two singles and a walk. Ober yielded a sacrifice fly to Jacob Amaya, the No. 9 batter in the White Sox’s lineup, before ending the inning with a strikeout.