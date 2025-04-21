Twins aren’t striking out as much, but they’re hitting a lot of ‘at-em’ balls

Just two seasons removed from striking out more times than any major-league team in history, the Twins are no longer baseball’s whiff kings.
Minnesota sits precisely in the middle of the game’s strikeout statistics this season, and even with a difficult weekend in Atlanta — 23 strikeouts Saturday and Sunday, their largest two-game total thus far — their 183 K’s in 2025 project to more than 300 fewer over the entire year than their historic 1,654-whiff season in 2023.
“We haven’t really had a strikeout problem this year,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said, with evident relief. “Yes, we struck out a little more than normal [against the Braves], but we faced a Cy Young guy [Chris Sale on Saturday], and the Braves’ relievers all have good stuff. But it’s not a season-long issue for us.”
Wonderful. Problem solved, or at least neutered. The offense must be clicking now, right?
Ooof. Now comes the bad news.
The Twins are indeed putting the ball in play more than in recent years — and they’re getting less out of it than ever before. As Minnesota opens a six-game homestead on Tuesday, it carries a .259 batting average on balls in play, the worst such success rate in the team’s 65-year history. It’s worse even than during the 1960s, when pitchers still had to hit.
There are plenty of reasons for the lull, of course, and Michael Harris II’s weekend — he robbed the Twins of a half-dozen extra-base hits with running catches on the warning track — brings a prominent one to mind.
“Defense has something to do with it. Teams utilize all the data about where batters hit the ball, and they’re making more plays on hard-hit balls,” said Matt Borgschulte, in his first season as Twins hitting coach.