Pablo López made a Class AAA rehab start Saturday and threw a 28-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, and he will return to the major leagues this week.
The Twins haven’t announced which day López will be activated from the 15-day injured list — he’s eligible to return Thursday — but nothing in their rotation order is solidified beyond David Festa scheduled for Wednesday’s start.
“He’s in a really good spot to return to the big leagues, not have to make another rehab start and rejoin the rotation,” said Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, who didn’t elaborate.
During Tuesday’s bullpen session, López was more focused on sequencing his pitches, simulating at-bats with righthanded and lefty batters, than worrying about how his right hamstring would respond after he strained it April 8.
“Everything’s moving well,” López said. “I’m feeling normal. We did the [weight room] jump testing, and all those numbers are in line with pre-IL” numbers.
Lewis nearing rehab assignment
Royce Lewis ran the bases before Tuesday’s game, moving him closer to starting a rehab assignment, which is expected to begin later this week.
Lewis, who has been doing defensive drills and took on-field batting practice for a couple of weeks, ran sprints during Monday’s off day before working with third base coach Tommy Watkins on Tuesday. He ran out of the batter’s box a few times, and he practiced running first to third.