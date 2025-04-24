Trevor Larnach, Byron Buxton power Twins win over White Sox

The Twins left a staggering eight men on base through the first three innings with only one run to show for it. In the first inning, they loaded the bases with one out after two hits and a catcher’s interference. Carlos Correa, attempting to break out of his slow start, rocketed a ball directly at White Sox second baseman Brooks Baldwin, and Luke Keaschall didn’t have time to move before he was doubled off second base for an inning-ending double play.