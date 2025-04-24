Trevor Larnach, Byron Buxton power Twins win over White Sox

When Trevor Larnach lifted a go-ahead home run over the right field wall in the sixth inning Wednesday, it was fitting it came with no runners on base.
The Twins were busy on the basepaths totaling 12 hits, six walks and two hit batsmen against seven Chicago White Sox pitchers. They had at least two batters reach base in each of the first seven innings, one of their best offensive displays in a slumping season.
For all the baserunners the Twins accumulated, they still had trouble pushing them across the plate. In a 6-3 victory at Target Field, they left a season-high 13 runners on base in front of the announced crowd of 12,407.
Hey, baby steps for the offense.
Larnach’s third homer in the last five games put the Twins ahead after they coughed up a two-run lead, and Byron Buxton followed with a two-run, two-out homer in the seventh inning.
The Twins left a staggering eight men on base through the first three innings with only one run to show for it. In the first inning, they loaded the bases with one out after two hits and a catcher’s interference. Carlos Correa, attempting to break out of his slow start, rocketed a ball directly at White Sox second baseman Brooks Baldwin, and Luke Keaschall didn’t have time to move before he was doubled off second base for an inning-ending double play.
In the second inning, the bases were loaded with two outs following a hit, a hit batter and a walk. White Sox starter Bryse Wilson escaped again when he struck out Buxton on a called third strike, painting the outside corner of the plate with a sinker.
Wilson issued two walks to open the third inning before he induced a double play grounder against Correa. Two pitches later, Ty France finally delivered a hit with a runner in scoring position when he thumped an RBI single up the middle. Keaschall, the runner on third base, pumped his fist as he jogged to the plate.