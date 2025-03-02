FORT MYERS, FLA. - Byron Buxton has always been fast. But he’s found something that’s even faster.
Byron Buxton counts his blessings, and that has him planning to count the Twins as his only team
“I can’t believe how quick” the past 10 years went by, Buxton said. “It flew by, it really did. I didn’t take it for granted, but you really start appreciating all this when you realize how long it’s been.”
How long has it been? With the departure of Max Kepler and Caleb Thielbar via free agency over the winter, no player who was in the Twins organization when Buxton made his major league debut in 2015 remains with the team.
“Kind of crazy to think about,” reflected Buxton, who turned 31 in December. “A lot has changed — but I haven’t. I come in here every day the same, go out the same. I ain’t changing just because I’m getting older.”
And his identity as a ballplayer and the senior Twins player isn’t the only thing Buxton wants to remain constant, either. He considers Minnesota his second home, after his offseason home in tiny Baxley, Ga., and doesn’t want a third.
“My goal is to finish with the Twins. That’s been my goal since I got drafted, and now I’m sure,” Buxton said. “It’s something you don’t see a lot, a guy staying with one team. But that’s special to me, and this team is special. I can’t see myself anyplace else, in any other uniform.”
Buxton has four seasons remaining on a contract that pays him $15 million annually, and has full no-trade protection for the next two. But it’s not the money that makes him determined to remain in Minnesota.
“It’s the people you’re around, the relationships you make — with people and with the city. The fans, even the reporters,” Buxton said. “There a comfortability level. We can talk about anything. I like that. I’ve been hurt a few times, but they don’t get down on me. I go somewhere else, you don’t get left alone. I don’t like being on camera all the time. I ain’t a camera person. I let my play do the talking.”
Tony Oliva spent his entire 15-year career with the Twins after defecting from Cuba and has remained in the Twin Cities in retirement. He enjoys talking baseball with Buxton and is happy the outfielder doesn’t want to leave.
“It’s a blessing to have a player who wants to stay on your ballclub for a long time. To be in Minnesota, it’s beautiful, the people are very nice, the organization treats you right. You feel comfortable,” Oliva said. “But it’s hard for guys to stay in one place. You know, money isn’t everything. Sometimes people move to make more money, but they wish they didn’t. Feeling comfortable where you are is valuable, too.”
Buxton agrees, and says Oliva is indeed a role model.
“Tony O, Kirby [Puckett], Joe Mauer. Guys that wore one uniform, there’s something special to that,” Buxton said. “To me, playing for one team, being part of its history, that means something. How many teams did you play for? Just one. I like that.”
Buxton was drafted by the Twins with the second overall pick in 2012, right behind now-teammate Carlos Correa, and reached the majors June 14, 2015, six days after Correa. Buxton’s family life has changed — he married his wife, Lindsey, in 2016, and they now have three young sons — but he insists he’s the same person at heart.
“I’m the same person every day. That’ll never change,” he said. “Husband, father, ballplayer. That’s me.”
Said Correa: “I’m glad I get to play with him and see his talents every single night. The team has been loyal to him, gave him a great contract, and he’s been loyal to the team. It’s a great relationship.”
And one the senior Twin expects to last for as long as he plays baseball.
“I’m blessed and thankful to be here. Each and every day, it’s great. It’s a dream,” Buxton said. “I’m happy here. Hey, I’m still here.”
