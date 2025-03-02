Byron Buxton counts his blessings, and that has him planning to count the Twins as his only team

“It’s the people you’re around, the relationships you make — with people and with the city. The fans, even the reporters,” Buxton said. “There a comfortability level. We can talk about anything. I like that. I’ve been hurt a few times, but they don’t get down on me. I go somewhere else, you don’t get left alone. I don’t like being on camera all the time. I ain’t a camera person. I let my play do the talking.”