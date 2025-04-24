Neal: Brooks Lee is thrown into the fire with Twins in need of help

Under normal circumstances, Brooks Lee would have received some time to get his bat sharp at Class AAA St. Paul before coming off the injured list.
But, in case you haven’t noticed, the Twins already are in all-hands-on-deck mode just three weeks into the season.
So Lee was in the lineup Wednesday night as the Twins played host to the Chicago White Sox, a team opponents use to end a slump. The smelly Sox went 41-121 last season, the worst in major league history.
So far, they are on pace to be even worse.
Lee reached base three times Tuesday night in a 4-2 victory over Chicago but entered Wednesday batting just .143 with a home run in eight games since recovering from a lumbar strain that snuck up on him. When he made his 2025 debut April 13 against Detroit, it was his first official game since March 17.
A St. Paul tuneup should have been the move. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was asked before Wednesday’s game about his comfort level activating Lee after nearly a month off.
“There was no hesitation to do that,” Baldelli said. “We had a need, I would say, because we had a few things going on.”
Royce Lewis was already on the injured list because of a hamstring strain, and he’s not ready to return. The Twins also were dealing with the perils of Jose Miranda, who was swinging at everything, not catching everything and walking off bases when he was safe. A St. Paul adjustment was required, but Miranda spoiled that by injuring his wrist trying to catch a case of water that was slipping out of his hands.