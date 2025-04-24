White Sox shut out Twins 3-0 in game shortened to 7 innings because of rain

The hats the Twins wore on Thursday said “Land of 10,000 Lakes.”
Make it 10,001.
With standing water accumulating on the Target Field infield and warning tracks, Thursday’s finale against the White Sox was delayed after seven innings, and ultimately ended prematurely, with Chicago claiming a 3-0 victory.
Lenyn Sosa and Michael Vargas each hit solo home runs for the White Sox, and Minnesota starter Chris Paddack also walked in a run, allowing Chicago to end the Twins’ 14-straight-game winning streak at home against the White Sox.
The Twins put runners on base in six of the seven innings, but went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position to suffer their third shutout of the season.