White Sox shut out Twins 3-0 in game shortened to 7 innings because of rain

The Twins managed only six hits and were 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

By Phil Miller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 24, 2025 at 8:49PM
The Twins grounds crew tried to keep the basepaths dry on Thursday at Target Field. (Ellen Schmidt/The Associated Press)

The hats the Twins wore on Thursday said “Land of 10,000 Lakes.”

Make it 10,001.

With standing water accumulating on the Target Field infield and warning tracks, Thursday’s finale against the White Sox was delayed after seven innings, and ultimately ended prematurely, with Chicago claiming a 3-0 victory.

Lenyn Sosa and Michael Vargas each hit solo home runs for the White Sox, and Minnesota starter Chris Paddack also walked in a run, allowing Chicago to end the Twins’ 14-straight-game winning streak at home against the White Sox.

The Twins put runners on base in six of the seven innings, but went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position to suffer their third shutout of the season.

Phil Miller

Reporter

Phil Miller has covered the Twins for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2013.

