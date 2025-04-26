Twins

Royce Lewis’ 2025 season begins with six innings — and a delayed double — for the St. Paul Saints

Rehabbing from a hamstring injury, Royce Lewis began working his way back to the Twins with a hit on an at-bat lengthened by a pitching replacement with count full.

By Phil Miller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 26, 2025 at 1:34AM
Royce Lewis is one game into a rehab assignment as he recovers from a hamstring injury. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Royce Lewis had to wait awhile to smack his first hit of 2025 on Friday.

In more ways than one.

Lewis played six innings at third base for Class AAA St. Paul in the first game of the Saints’ doubleheader against Indianapolis, his season debut as he returns from a left hamstring strain suffered during spring training. He went 1-for-3 at the plate, bouncing out to short in the first inning and taking a 98-mph fastball from Pirates prospect Bubba Chandler for a third strike in the fourth.

And in the sixth inning, Lewis’ at-bat lasted 10 minutes before he finally lined a double into the left field corner at CHS Field. That’s because Lewis took three straight balls from Indianapolis reliever Burch Smith, watched a strike go by, then fouled off a changeup to make the count 3-2.

But Smith didn’t throw another pitch, signaling to the dugout for a trainer. He was eventually removed, with another righthander, Eddy Yean, replacing Smith.

After warming up while Lewis and the Saints waited, Yean finally threw his first pitch, a 95-mph sinker that Lewis pulled, using his new “torpedo bat,” down the line and into the corner, a standup double.

Still, the seven-inning game ended without a run for the Saints, who were shut out 10-0. Michael Tonkin, also on a rehab assignment, pitched 1⅓ innings for the Saints, allowing two runs on three hits.

Lewis will have Saturday off and will play again Sunday, according to the Twins’ plan.

“We have it mapped out, but it’s going to depend on how Day 1 goes, and Day 2 goes,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “In a lot of ways, he’s starting from scratch with game action. It’s been a while since he played, so he’s going to need some at-bats.”

The Twins begin a weeklong road trip to Cleveland and Boston on Monday, and it appears unlikely the Twins could consider activating Lewis before the team returns to Target Field on May 6.

Too much torpedo?

Ryan Jeffers also plans to use a torpedo bat, with the thickest part of the barrel moved down toward the hands. But not until he gets one that feels right.

“I ordered some, but they were the wrong weight. They were too heavy,” Jeffers said. “I’m waiting for some new ones that are a little lighter.”

The Twins’ catcher, who broke a 2-for-16 slump with three hits Wednesday, said he believes his swing is well-suited for the new bat design, since he tends to hit balls up the middle of the field.

A troublesome lefty looms

Among the Twins’ most glaring weaknesses this season has been their inability to hit lefthanded pitching. They’ll get another test Saturday.

Yusei Kikuchi, the veteran lefthander who signed as a free agent with the Angels over the winter, is scheduled to start against Simeon Woods Richardson. It’s Kikuchi’s seventh career start against the Twins and third in Target Field.

Kikuchi owns a 3.12 ERA in those starts, though his team lost four of them. That includes last year’s start in Toronto, where Kikuchi allowed only two runs over eight innings but the Twins won 3-2, with three players no longer on their roster — Jose Miranda, Carlos Santana and Max Kepler — driving in Minnesota’s runs.

This year’s Twins have been largely toothless against lefthanded starters. Chicago’s Martín Pérez didn’t allow a hit over six innings, Kansas City’s Cole Ragans gave up one run in six innings, and Atlanta’s Chris Sale allowed two runs over 4⅓. That’s a 1.65 ERA for lefthanded starters, with 28 strikeouts in 16⅓ total innings.

It’s not just against starters, either: Entering Friday, the Twins are hitting .157 against lefthanders this season, the worst mark among the 30 major league teams. Their .222 on-base percentage also is dead last. It’s a steep decline for a team whose .253 average against lefties last season ranked third in the American League.

“We’ve faced some pretty good lefthanders already, some of the better guys in the game,” Baldelli said earlier this week. “It just makes it that much more important for us to capitalize when they give us opportunities.”

Etc.

  • Burnsville native and Minnesota State Mankato alum Aaron Rozek has been promoted to St. Paul, the Twins announced Friday. Rozek posted a 4.40 ERA over 14⅓ innings at Class AA Wichita this season, with 18 strikeouts and only one walk. Rozek, 29, appeared in 12 games for the Saints last season.
    • Saints catcher Diego Cartaya cleared waivers and was outrighted off the Twins’ 40-man roster Friday. Cartaya will remain with the Saints, but the move opens a spot for a future Twins transaction. Cartaya is 2-for-25 (.080) entering Friday, with 18 strikeouts.
      Phil Miller

      Reporter

      Phil Miller has covered the Twins for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2013. Previously, he covered the University of Minnesota football team, and from 2007-09, he covered the Twins for the Pioneer Press.

