Royce Lewis had to wait awhile to smack his first hit of 2025 on Friday.
In more ways than one.
Lewis played six innings at third base for Class AAA St. Paul in the first game of the Saints’ doubleheader against Indianapolis, his season debut as he returns from a left hamstring strain suffered during spring training. He went 1-for-3 at the plate, bouncing out to short in the first inning and taking a 98-mph fastball from Pirates prospect Bubba Chandler for a third strike in the fourth.
And in the sixth inning, Lewis’ at-bat lasted 10 minutes before he finally lined a double into the left field corner at CHS Field. That’s because Lewis took three straight balls from Indianapolis reliever Burch Smith, watched a strike go by, then fouled off a changeup to make the count 3-2.
But Smith didn’t throw another pitch, signaling to the dugout for a trainer. He was eventually removed, with another righthander, Eddy Yean, replacing Smith.
After warming up while Lewis and the Saints waited, Yean finally threw his first pitch, a 95-mph sinker that Lewis pulled, using his new “torpedo bat,” down the line and into the corner, a standup double.
Still, the seven-inning game ended without a run for the Saints, who were shut out 10-0. Michael Tonkin, also on a rehab assignment, pitched 1⅓ innings for the Saints, allowing two runs on three hits.
Lewis will have Saturday off and will play again Sunday, according to the Twins’ plan.