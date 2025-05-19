Twins-Guardians series preview: Starters, radio-TV information, injury report

Former Twins 1B Carlos Santana is hitting .222 with four home runs and 22 RBI. 3B Jose Ramirez was 2-for-5 on Sunday to extend his hitting streak to 12 games. He is hitting .357 (20-for-56) in May to raise his batting average to .296.
RHP Slade Cecconi (left oblique strain) was activated from the 15-day injured list on Saturday and made his 2025 debut, allowing three runs in five innings in a start at Cincinnati. ... OF Lane Thomas (right wrist bone bruise) is on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus and nearing a return to the roster.
RHP Ben Lively (right flexor tendon strain), who was placed on the 15-day injured list on May 13, will have an additional evaluation on Tuesday. ... RHP Paul Sewald (right posterior deltoid strain), on the 15-day injured list since April 29, has resumed activities. ... RHP Shane Bieber (right UCL tear), on the injured list since March 27, threw live batting practice on Friday and is expected back at mid-season.
The Twins (26-21) had a 13-game winning streak ended by the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday in Milwaukee in the finale of a six-game road trip. ... The Twins and Guardians met three weeks ago in Cleveland. Going into the four-game series, the Twins were coming off a 5-1 homestand. The Twins opened the series on April 28 with an 11-1 victory. But the Guardians won the next three games, 2-1, 4-2 and 4-3.
The Twins were 3-10 against Cleveland last season — going 1-6 in Cleveland and 2-4 at Target Field. ... The Twins are 15-6 at home and have a nine-game winning streak at Target Field, dating to a 3-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox on April 24. ... The Twins are 8-10 against AL Central teams this season.