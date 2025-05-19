Twins-Guardians series preview: Starters, radio-TV information, injury report

The Twins (26-21) had a 13-game winning streak ended by the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday in Milwaukee in the finale of a six-game road trip. ... The Twins and Guardians met three weeks ago in Cleveland. Going into the four-game series, the Twins were coming off a 5-1 homestand. The Twins opened the series on April 28 with an 11-1 victory. But the Guardians won the next three games, 2-1, 4-2 and 4-3.