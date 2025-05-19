Twins

Twins-Guardians series preview: Starters, radio-TV information, injury report

The Twins had their 13-game win streak snapped on Sunday, and now start a six-game homestand against Cleveland and Kansas City.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 19, 2025 at 2:00PM
Brooks Lee will get more time at shortstop with Carlos Correa sidelined for the Twins. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians

THREE-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

All games on Twins.tv, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Monday, 6:40 p.m.: LHP Logan Allen (2-2, 3.70 ERA) vs. RHP Bailey Ober (4-1, 3.72)

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Gavin Williams (3-2, 4.29 ERA) vs. RHP Chris Paddack (2-3, 4.05)

Wednesday, 12:10 p.m.: RHP Tanner Bibee (3-4, 4.06 ERA) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (4-2, 2.42)

CLEVELAND UPDATE

The Guardians (25-21) are a half game behind the second-place Twins in the American League standings but have lost four in a row and six of their eight after being swept in a three-game series at Cincinnati.

The Guardians lost the series finale on Sunday in Cincinnati 3-1 to fall to 11-13 in road games this season.

Former Twins 1B Carlos Santana is hitting .222 with four home runs and 22 RBI. 3B Jose Ramirez was 2-for-5 on Sunday to extend his hitting streak to 12 games. He is hitting .357 (20-for-56) in May to raise his batting average to .296.

RHP Slade Cecconi (left oblique strain) was activated from the 15-day injured list on Saturday and made his 2025 debut, allowing three runs in five innings in a start at Cincinnati. ... OF Lane Thomas (right wrist bone bruise) is on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus and nearing a return to the roster.

RHP Ben Lively (right flexor tendon strain), who was placed on the 15-day injured list on May 13, will have an additional evaluation on Tuesday. ... RHP Paul Sewald (right posterior deltoid strain), on the 15-day injured list since April 29, has resumed activities. ... RHP Shane Bieber (right UCL tear), on the injured list since March 27, threw live batting practice on Friday and is expected back at mid-season.

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (26-21) had a 13-game winning streak ended by the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday in Milwaukee in the finale of a six-game road trip. ... The Twins and Guardians met three weeks ago in Cleveland. Going into the four-game series, the Twins were coming off a 5-1 homestand. The Twins opened the series on April 28 with an 11-1 victory. But the Guardians won the next three games, 2-1, 4-2 and 4-3.

The Twins were 3-10 against Cleveland last season — going 1-6 in Cleveland and 2-4 at Target Field. ... The Twins are 15-6 at home and have a nine-game winning streak at Target Field, dating to a 3-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox on April 24. ... The Twins are 8-10 against AL Central teams this season.

After going 0-3 with a 5.60 ERA in his first six starts, Paddack is 2-0 with a 1.86 ERA in his last three starts. He has just one earned run and six hits in his last 14⅓ innings. ... Ryan is 3-0 with a 0.72 ERA — two earned runs in 25 innings — in his last four starts.

Willi Castro (right knee contusion) sat out Saturday and Sunday and is considered day-to-day. ... LHP Danny Coulombe (left forearm muscle strain) was placed on injured list on Sunday, retroactive to May 15. ... SS Carlos Correa and CF Byron Buxton are both on the 7-day concussion injured list.

OF Matt Wallner (hamstring) and rookie IF Luke Keaschall (nondisplaced fracture of his right forearm) are out. Keaschall was moved to the 60-day injured list to make room for OF Carson McCusker on the 40-man roster.

The Twins, who are five games behind first-place Detroit in the AL Central, will follow this series with three games against the Kansas City Royals at Target Field.

