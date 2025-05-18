The case of the Hit King will be under tougher scrutiny than that of 400 BBWAA voters. Rose bet on baseball games while managing the Reds from 1985 to ’87. There’s evidence he bet on games as a player. He played the horses. He dealt with bookies and unsavory characters. He liked the action. We all have our vices. He was obsessed with his and allowed it to invade his profession.