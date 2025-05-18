As a player, Pete Rose, with his 4,256 career hits, three batting titles and record 14,053 at bats, is more than Hall of Fame-worthy. That’s why the man was nicknamed the Hit King.
The Hit King also was a rule-breaker. Notably baseball’s Rule 21, which prohibits gambling on games. All you have to do is look up the Dowd Report to understand the extent of the Hit King’s behavior.
Rose never had his case placed in front of voters. That changed last week when Rose, Shoeless Joe Jackson and 15 other deceased players and officials were removed from baseball’s permanently ineligible list. And I’m glad it changed.
Rose’s case allows the Hall of Fame’s character clause to be put to the ultimate test, something that could change attitudes about Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds and other former players who were linked to the use of performance-enhancing drugs.
It also gives the legion of fans who believe the Hit King has been unfairly cast aside all these years some hope that justice will prevail.
Following a recent meeting with President Donald Trump, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred lifted Rose’s permanent ban. It’s amazing how MLB commissioners react to trips to Washington, the place where their antitrust exemption was granted.
Rose died in September at 83, and it is a shame his case has been revived when he’s not around. The Baseball Writers Association of America should have been allowed to vote yes or no on Rose while he was still alive.
That door to Cooperstown, N.Y., has now cracked open.