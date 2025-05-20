The Twins’ romp through May has been punctuated by a 13-game winning streak that has lifted them to second place in the American League Central. But only three of those victories came against a team with a record currently over .500, San Francisco.
So the allure of Monday night’s division encounter with Cleveland was the opportunity for the Twins to sock it to a quality club.
We’ll have to wait a day to see how the Twins respond to this new challenge.
Because it rained bats and dogs at Target Field on Carson McCusker’s home debut.
McCusker might have set a record for the farthest distance traveled by a bat slipping out of a hitter’s hands. It occurred on “Bark at the Park” night, where soggy doggies were treated to two rain delays as a second Twins-Guardians game this season was influenced by weather management decisions that backfired.
The Twins, thanks to an RBI double by Willi Castro in the second, led 2-1 through three innings when the game was called at about 9:10 p.m. — after play resumed for all of 14 minutes after the initial 61-minute delay.
“That game was a belt made out of watches,” Twins television analyst Justin Morneau said as we walked to the elevator after the announcement. “A waist of time.”
Monday’s delayed game will resume at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday. The regularly scheduled game will start about 30 minutes after the first game is concluded.