The Twins tied the score in the bottom of the first on Ty France’s RBI single. McCusker struck out looking in the second, his one plate appearance before the delays. But his swing at a 1-1 pitch from Logan Allen will never be forgotten. His bat slipped out of his hands, sailed over shortstop and landed in left field. Shortstop Gabriel Arias picked up the bat and handed to the Twins bat boy for the relay.