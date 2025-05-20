In Minnesota sports history, one man stands above all others.
One man became not only a superstar but the best player and defining personality on a modern-day major men’s championship team.
Kirby Puckett redefined success in Minnesota men’s pro sports, as well as charisma and leadership, and since his big moments in the 1991 World Series enabled the Twins to win their second title in five years, no major Minnesota men’s pro team has won it all.
Can Anthony Edwards pick up where Puckett left off 34 years ago and deliver a title?
The two are different in obvious ways.
Puckett won two rings. We don’t yet know whether Edwards can be the best player on an NBA championship team.
Puckett embraced the role of franchise player and served as team spokesman on a daily basis. He believed that his willingness to answer all questions relieved some of his more reticent teammates of that responsibility. He often spoke rapidly and prompted a lot of laughter without saying much other than the obvious. “Talk every day and say very little” was a sound strategy, one that Derek Jeter adopted as captain of the New York Yankees.
Edwards can be blunt, engaging and funny when he speaks after games, but he usually avoids after-practice interviews. He spoke once before the Lakers series, didn’t speak before the Warriors series and spoke once during the wait for the Western Conference finals.