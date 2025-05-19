Wolves

Scoggins: Wolves earned playoff calluses from experiences and failures

Unlike last season, Minnesota enters these conference finals feeling rejuvenated. They are fresh physically, recharged emotionally, and understand they’re only halfway to a title.

By Chip Scoggins

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 19, 2025 at 8:55PM
Monday marked a full calendar year since everything changed for the Timberwolves organization, a hoops nirvana that signaled a shift toward legitimacy and reason to believe that what was happening was real.

The Wolves officially arrived as new contenders in the neighborhood by dethroning the champion Denver Nuggets in a seven-game tussle that put them in the Western Conference finals for only the second time in team history.

The result was all that mattered.

Now, 365 days later, they find themselves in that same place, but the reaction to the result is what’s most striking.

The vibe feels totally different.

Wolves players barely celebrated a five-game series win over the Golden State Warriors. They treated that accomplishment as if they checked another box on a shopping to-do list.

Beat Lakers. Check.

Beat Warriors. Check.

OK, now on to the next item.

There has been an unmistakable seriousness and maturity about the Wolves as they rested and prepared for their next opponent, No. 1 seed Oklahoma City. They see things clearly with the benefit of a year’s experience and perspective.

“Our goal is not to win eight playoff games,” center Rudy Gobert said. “We’re halfway there.”

Reaching the conference finals last season almost felt like a destination because they were new to winning at the highest level. Clearing the hurdle of the defending champion Nuggets and Nikola Jokic in Game 7 on the road represented a monumental feat.

That feat left them exhausted, both mentally and physically. It was if they were trying to drive to California on a tank of gas. The Dallas Mavericks needed only five games to push them aside.

The lessons learned shaped their offseason workout routines and approach to this postseason. The Wolves saw what it takes to make a deep playoff run, not just two series but beyond.

They made quick work of the Lakers and Warriors, allowing themselves valuable days of rest and recovery. They have stayed on an even-keel after ousting the NBA’s biggest names and gold standard franchises, mindful of the ultimate objective. They carried a perfect blend of swagger and acute focus through the first two rounds.

Unlike last season, they enter these conference finals feeling rejuvenated. They are fresh physically, recharged emotionally. They understand that they are only halfway to a championship.

“The team feels extremely focused,” Finch said. “They’ve got unbelievable energy. Just feels very business-like, which is what you want.”

This is how a championship trajectory usually unfolds. It’s not a game of hopscotch from newbie to podium. Teams earn playoff calluses from experiences and failures.

“You know what to bring to the table,” forward Naz Reid said.

They know the pressure. Know the intensity. Know that a seven-game series will include dramatic shifts in momentum. Know that a strong start in Game 1 is a tone-setter.

They also know the Thunder present a much tougher challenge than their first two opponents.

The Thunder led the NBA in wins with 68. Only two Western Conference teams ranked Top 10 in both offensive and defensive rating — the Wolves and Thunder.

The Thunder own the league’s No. 1 defense and No. 3 offense by rating. And they have home-court advantage after posting the NBA’s best home record.

The Wolves have thrived — and seemed to relish — in the underdog role. This version of themselves is equipped for this moment, the version that has been as good as anyone since March 1. Their strength stems from their versatility and ability to win multiple ways.

Julius Randle paired with Anthony Edwards gives them two No. 1 scorers. Their defense anchored by Gobert and a group of tenacious wing defenders allows them to dictate matchups. A rotation of eight legitimate options gives Finch the luxury of riding a hot hand or sticking with lineup combinations that are working well.

“You want a team full of guys who can go out there and create for others,” Edwards said. “That’s the main thing that we tried to build this year. I feel like that’s the best thing about us.”

That and something else. Their overall aura just feels different. Their approach in the postseason has been systematic and mature. Been there, done that, want more. Confidence is impossible to quantify but the Wolves are wearing it like an Armani suit.

A return to the conference finals validates their standing as a contending team built for the present and future. The Thunder reside in that category too. This series should be a treat for fans because it pits young superstars (Edwards and leading MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander) and prolific scorers against two of the NBA’s stingiest defenses. This has the makings of a future rivalry.

The Wolves are not content with just being here for a second season in a row. They view this moment as another step, not a stop.

about the writer

about the writer

Chip Scoggins

Columnist

Chip Scoggins is a sports columnist and enterprise writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune. He has worked at the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2000 and previously covered the Vikings, Gophers football, Wild, Wolves and high school sports.

