The Wolves officially arrived as new contenders in the neighborhood by dethroning the champion Denver Nuggets in a seven-game tussle that put them in the Western Conference finals for only the second time in team history.
The result was all that mattered.
Now, 365 days later, they find themselves in that same place, but the reaction to the result is what’s most striking.
The vibe feels totally different.
Wolves players barely celebrated a five-game series win over the Golden State Warriors. They treated that accomplishment as if they checked another box on a shopping to-do list.
Beat Lakers. Check.
Beat Warriors. Check.