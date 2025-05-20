Twins

Twins-Guardians game called after two rain delays, will resume Tuesday

The Twins lead Cleveland 2-1 through three innings at Target Field.

By La Velle E. Neal III

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 20, 2025 at 2:22AM
A member of the grounds crew pulls a tarp onto the field as it rains during the second inning between the Twins and Guardians on Monday at Target Field. (Matt Krohn/The Associated Press)

The Twins’ march through May has been punctuated by a 13-game winning streak that has brought them to second place in the American League Central division. But only three of those wins came against a team with a record currently over .500, San Francisco.

So the allure of Monday’s division encounter with Cleveland was the opportunity for the Twins to sock it to a quality club.

We’ll have to wait a day to see how the Twins respond to this new challenge.

Because it rained bats and dogs at Target Field on Carson McCusker’s home debut.

McCusker may have set a record for the farthest distance traveled by a bat slipping out of a hitter’s hands. It occurred on, “bark at the park,” night where soggy doggies were treated to two rain delays as a second Twins-Guardians game this season was influenced by botched weather management.

The Twins, thanks to a RBI double by Willi Castro, lead 2-1 through three innings when the game was called around 9:10 p.m. after play resuming for all of 14 minutes following the initial 61-minute delay.

Monday’s game will be resumed on Tuesday at 5:10 p.m. The regularly scheduled game will start around 30 minutes after the first game is concluded.

Fans at Monday’s game will be eligible for a voucher for a future game.

about the writer

about the writer

La Velle E. Neal III

Columnist

La Velle E. Neal III is a sports columnist for the Minnesota Star Tribune who previously covered the Twins for more than 20 years.

See Moreicon

More from Twins

See More

Twins

Twins-Guardians game called after two rain delays, will resume Tuesday

card image

The Twins lead Cleveland 2-1 through three innings at Target Field.

Twins

Twins’ Wallner could start a minor league rehab assignment this week

card image

Sports

Souhan: Is Ant the next Kirby Puckett in Minnesota sports history?

Staff headshot
Jim Souhan
card image