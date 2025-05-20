Twins-Guardians game called after two rain delays, will resume Tuesday

The Twins’ march through May has been punctuated by a 13-game winning streak that has brought them to second place in the American League Central division. But only three of those wins came against a team with a record currently over .500, San Francisco.
So the allure of Monday’s division encounter with Cleveland was the opportunity for the Twins to sock it to a quality club.
We’ll have to wait a day to see how the Twins respond to this new challenge.
Because it rained bats and dogs at Target Field on Carson McCusker’s home debut.
McCusker may have set a record for the farthest distance traveled by a bat slipping out of a hitter’s hands. It occurred on, “bark at the park,” night where soggy doggies were treated to two rain delays as a second Twins-Guardians game this season was influenced by botched weather management.
The Twins, thanks to a RBI double by Willi Castro, lead 2-1 through three innings when the game was called around 9:10 p.m. after play resuming for all of 14 minutes following the initial 61-minute delay.
Monday’s game will be resumed on Tuesday at 5:10 p.m. The regularly scheduled game will start around 30 minutes after the first game is concluded.
Fans at Monday’s game will be eligible for a voucher for a future game.