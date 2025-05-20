Twins-Guardians rained out; teams will complete suspended game and play regular game Wednesday

The Twins had their 13-game win streak halted on Sunday in Milwaukee, and Monday’s game started with the Twins taking a 2-1 lead thanks to an RBI double by Willi Castro. The game was was called at about 9:10 p.m. after play resumed for only 14 minutes following the initial 61-minute delay. The teams were supposed to resume that game at 5:10 p.m. today.