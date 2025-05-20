Twins-Guardians rained out; teams will complete suspended game and play regular game Wednesday

The Twins and Guardians were supposed to complete two games on Tuesday, but Mother Nature had other plans.
Both a game suspended from Monday and Tuesday’s regularly scheduled game were washed out at Target Field.
The suspended game will be completed, weather permitting, Wednesday starting at 12:10 p.m. The scheduled game between the teams Wednesday will start 30 minutes after completion of that game.
Tuesday night’s game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Sept. 20.
The Twins will also host Wednesday’s high school baseball game between White Bear Lake and Mounds View about 45 minutes after their games end.
Tickets for Wednesday’s regularly scheduled game will be good for both games.
Fans with tickets to Tuesday’s game can use it for admission to the first game of the Sept. 20 doubleheader (1:10 p.m.) For exchange information, go to www.twins.com/rainout.
The Twins had their 13-game win streak halted on Sunday in Milwaukee, and Monday’s game started with the Twins taking a 2-1 lead thanks to an RBI double by Willi Castro. The game was was called at about 9:10 p.m. after play resumed for only 14 minutes following the initial 61-minute delay. The teams were supposed to resume that game at 5:10 p.m. today.