Greater Minnesota

Driver towing fish house dies after collision with pickup near Aitkin, Minn.

Six others in the vehicle, including five children ages 3-17, had noncritical injuries, the State Patrol said.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 28, 2025 at 9:19PM

Two vehicles — one of them towing a fish house — collided Friday evening south of Aitkin, Minn., leaving one driver dead and eight others injured, including five children and an adult apparently related to the deceased driver.

According to the State Patrol, Maggie Spychalla, 34, was towing a fish house behind a GMC Acadia north on Hwy. 169 when a Dodge Ram pickup traveling east on Tame Fish Lake Road collided with her vehicle.

The crash occurred about 7:15 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Hwy. 169 and Tame Fish Lake Road in Hazelton Township, about 10 miles south of Aitkin.

Spychalla, of Hazelton Township, died of injuries in the crash, and six passengers in her vehicle sustained noncritical injuries, including five children ranging in age from 3-17.

The pickup driver, Jimmie Dano, 18, of Hazelton Township, and a passenger in his vehicle were taken to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby for treatment of noncritical injuries.

Authorities said alcohol was not a factor in the crash and that road conditions were dry. All those in the SUV were wearing seat belts, while the two men in the pickup were not.

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See Moreicon

More from Greater Minnesota

See More

Greater Minnesota

Driver towing fish house dies after collision with pickup near Aitkin, Minn.

Six others in the vehicle, including five children ages 3 to 17, had injuries that were not life-threatening, the State Patrol said.

News & Politics

Brooks: Redemption within reach as Minnesota revamps pardon system

Staff headshot
Jennifer Brooks
From left, Janae, Jalia and proud papa, Jason Sole.

Bemidji

Tolkkinen: When a natural disaster strikes, why would anybody want their governor to stay away?

Staff headshot
Karen Tolkkinen
card image