We decided to try the Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry thrill ride, which combines animatronics and screen technology. The ride was experiencing technical difficulties and was delayed. We thought people would exit the queue and we’d be closer to the loading area once it restarted. Others apparently had the same idea. We waited for nearly two hours underneath London’s Whitehall after being transported through the Floo Network (Floo powder is the green substance used as a mode of transportation by wizards and witches in “Potter,” giving off green smoke).