Three words.
“Disney’s in trouble.”
My 14-year-old daughter spoke those words after we were transported into Super Mario Land via an enormous green water pipe (it was an enclosed escalator illuminated by green LEDs), just like in the classic Nintendo video game “Super Mario Bros.” — warp sound effect and all.
We emerged, mouths agape, from Princess Peach’s castle to see animatronic piranha plants, mushroom-shaped Goombas pacing back and forth, spinning coins and floating question-mark blocks.
Against the scenic backdrop of a clear blue sky with puffy white clouds on a mildly hot day, it almost made me feel like I was standing in the actual game I played as a kid in the late 1980s.
Super Mario Land was just one part of Super Nintendo World, one of five themed “worlds” inside Epic Universe, NBCUniversal’s newest theme park in Orlando that cost a reported $7 billion to construct.
The 750-acre Epic Universe, more than a decade in the making, also features three hotels with a combined 2,000 rooms, and more than 50 “awe-inspiring attractions, dining and shopping experiences,” according to Comcast, the parent company of NBCUniversal.
The park, which officially opened May 22, is separated into five areas: Super Nintendo World; Celestial Park; Dark Universe; The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic; and How to Train Your Dragon — Isle of Berk.