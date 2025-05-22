A new nonstop flight connects Minneapolis to Copenhagen. Here’s what to see.

The first time I saw Copenhagen, I was 19 and visiting Europe on a family tour of cities along the Baltic Sea. We stopped in the Danish capital for just a day. I remember cobblestone streets and buildings painted in buttery yellows, rust reds and faded sky blues. We indulged in many snegls — a Danish cinnamon roll — marveled at the dome of Frederik’s Church and jumped on the trampolines that line the promenade.
I immediately fell in love with Copenhagen, and I’ve since returned twice more. Once, as a study-abroad student in spring 2020, where I enjoyed cold mornings, warm pastries and wandering the central streets of Indre By. And once more in 2022, with my college boyfriend in tow, excited to introduce him to my favorite city and hopscotch across Denmark by train.
Now, with Delta Air Lines launching a new direct flight from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to Copenhagen on May 22, I can’t wait to return again. This time, I hope more Minnesotans will join me in exploring one of the world’s most beautiful cities.
The warmest welcome in the coolest city
There’s something about Copenhagen that feels effortlessly perfect. It’s safe and walkable, and charming scenes that feel straight out of a fairy tale greet you around every corner. Rush hour consists of lanes of cyclists, not cars, balancing baskets of fresh groceries. Parents leave their newborns in strollers outside cafes without a second thought. Many Danes speak English and are happy to help travelers with directions. It’s a city of balance, with centuries-old castles looming over the world’s hippest new restaurants. Copenhagen is where hygge meets high design.
Take the Metro from the airport and be whisked in minutes into the heart of the city, where each neighborhood has its own story. Indre By is the city center, ringed by famous cultural attractions like the Nyhavn canal and Designmuseum Danmark. Vesterbro is edgy and full of soul. Nørrebro thrums with global energy and youthful charm.
And now, there are even more corners to explore.
New places to fall in love with
In 2025, Copenhagen continues to be an ever-evolving city. Two areas — Refshaleøen and the Carlsberg District — have emerged as must-visits for return travelers and first-timers. Refshaleøen, once an industrial island, is now a creative enclave home to bakeries, art spaces, Scandinavia’s largest urban garden and multisensory fine dining. Finish the evening at La Banchina, where you can jump off the dock into the clean harbor waters, then warm up in a sauna with a glass of natural wine.
The Carlsberg District has finished its ambitious transformation. What was once the brewing center for Denmark’s most famous beer is now a neighborhood reinvented by designers, restaurants and concept stores that have taken over the old brick cellars. One of the newest attractions is Aire Ancient Baths, a spa experience that nods to the site’s fermented past by incorporating beneficial beer bacteria into wellness rituals. Maybe Milwaukee needs a direct flight next?