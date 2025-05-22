Travel

A new nonstop flight connects Minneapolis to Copenhagen. Here's what to see.

Fine dining, cultural treasures and plenty of hygge await in Denmark's bike-friendly cultural capital.

May 22, 2025
Pedaling over, and paddling under, the Cykelslangen ("Bicycle Snake") bridge in bike-friendly Copenhagen. (Daniel Rasmussen/Visit Denmark)

The first time I saw Copenhagen, I was 19 and visiting Europe on a family tour of cities along the Baltic Sea. We stopped in the Danish capital for just a day. I remember cobblestone streets and buildings painted in buttery yellows, rust reds and faded sky blues. We indulged in many snegls — a Danish cinnamon roll — marveled at the dome of Frederik’s Church and jumped on the trampolines that line the promenade.

I immediately fell in love with Copenhagen, and I’ve since returned twice more. Once, as a study-abroad student in spring 2020, where I enjoyed cold mornings, warm pastries and wandering the central streets of Indre By. And once more in 2022, with my college boyfriend in tow, excited to introduce him to my favorite city and hopscotch across Denmark by train.

Now, with Delta Air Lines launching a new direct flight from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to Copenhagen on May 22, I can’t wait to return again. This time, I hope more Minnesotans will join me in exploring one of the world’s most beautiful cities.

Frederik's Church in Copenhagen. (Daniel Rasmussen/Visit Denmark)

The warmest welcome in the coolest city

There’s something about Copenhagen that feels effortlessly perfect. It’s safe and walkable, and charming scenes that feel straight out of a fairy tale greet you around every corner. Rush hour consists of lanes of cyclists, not cars, balancing baskets of fresh groceries. Parents leave their newborns in strollers outside cafes without a second thought. Many Danes speak English and are happy to help travelers with directions. It’s a city of balance, with centuries-old castles looming over the world’s hippest new restaurants. Copenhagen is where hygge meets high design.

Take the Metro from the airport and be whisked in minutes into the heart of the city, where each neighborhood has its own story. Indre By is the city center, ringed by famous cultural attractions like the Nyhavn canal and Designmuseum Danmark. Vesterbro is edgy and full of soul. Nørrebro thrums with global energy and youthful charm.

And now, there are even more corners to explore.

At La Banchina restaurant in the Refshaleøen neighborhood, you can jump off the dock into Copenhagen Harbor, then warm up in the on-site sauna. (Wonderful Copenhagen/Wonderful Copenhagen)

New places to fall in love with

In 2025, Copenhagen continues to be an ever-evolving city. Two areas — Refshaleøen and the Carlsberg District — have emerged as must-visits for return travelers and first-timers. Refshaleøen, once an industrial island, is now a creative enclave home to bakeries, art spaces, Scandinavia’s largest urban garden and multisensory fine dining. Finish the evening at La Banchina, where you can jump off the dock into the clean harbor waters, then warm up in a sauna with a glass of natural wine.

The Carlsberg District has finished its ambitious transformation. What was once the brewing center for Denmark’s most famous beer is now a neighborhood reinvented by designers, restaurants and concept stores that have taken over the old brick cellars. One of the newest attractions is Aire Ancient Baths, a spa experience that nods to the site’s fermented past by incorporating beneficial beer bacteria into wellness rituals. Maybe Milwaukee needs a direct flight next?

Rosenborg Castle houses Denmark‘s glittering crown jewels. (Lukas Bukoven/Visit Denmark)

Where to wander

No matter how many times I’ve been, I will always find joy in getting lost in Copenhagen. Start your morning with a flaky pastry and strong coffee from Torvehallerne, one of the city’s many international food halls. From there, you can stroll to the myriad ceramic shops and Scandi-chic apparel stores, or museums like the Statens Museum for Kunst or the Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek.

Denmark‘s royal history is evident across Copenhagen. Amalienborg, the home of Denmark‘s royal family, is a quartet of identical rococo-style palaces encircling a grand courtyard. A short walk away (like everything in Copenhagen), Rosenborg Castle houses Denmark‘s glittering crown jewels in dark, connecting chambers. On a sunny day, make time to picnic in the surrounding gardens, sipping coffee and people-watching.

Do yourself a favor and visit the top of Christiansborg Palace at sunset. The 800-year-old castle contains Denmark‘s past and present, housing the monarchy’s Royal Stables as well as the Danish prime minister’s office and Supreme Court. The elevator-accessible tower is free to enter and offers my favorite panoramic view: Gamel Torv square, the shining spires of Frederik‘s Church and Church of Our Saviour, and a glimpse of the sea and neighboring Sweden. Nearby, the Royal Danish Library, aka the Black Diamond, gleams along the harbor. Ride the long, steep glass escalator and take in the contrast between centuries of scholarship and sleek Scandinavian design.

Great views await from the top of Christiansborg Palace. (Martin Auchenberg/Visit Denmark)

Don’t miss the National Museum of Denmark for a crash course in Viking history and modern culture, or the Copenhagen Main Library, where I used to spend afternoons working on the blog that led to my writing career. For something offbeat, head to the purple-drenched Next Door Cafe, where the walls and tables are covered in notes from travelers around the world. Add your own, and you’ll become part of a story that stretches far beyond your visit.

You might already know of Danish artist Thomas Dambo, whose giant recycled-wood trolls in the Detroit Lakes area were recently named one of Time’s Greatest Places. If his whimsical giants delighted you in Minnesota, you can see more in his home city. Head to the Nordhavnen neighborhood to visit Kaptajn Nalle, or to freewheeling Freetown Christiana for Green George, his 50th troll. These gentle giants in wildly different neighborhoods are emblematic of the Danish people’s passion for sustainability, storytelling and fun.

I often think about my spring in Copenhagen, cut short after just two months by the COVID-19 pandemic. I didn’t get to dine at world-famous Noma or independently explore the city’s canals on a GoBoat. Returning years later, I got to rediscover Copenhagen’s charm all over again, this time determined to explore more of Denmark beyond the capital.

Here are a few day trips merely a train ride away from Copenhagen.

The Viking Ship Museum in Roskilde, a train ride from Copenhagen. (Jacob Nyborg Andreassen /Vikingeskibsmuseet)

Roskilde

For fans of the “Vikings” series or anyone fascinated by Nordic history, Roskilde is a perfect day trip. This former Viking capital is only a 30-minute train ride from Copenhagen and home to the UNESCO-listed Roskilde Cathedral, where Danish monarchs are buried, and the impressive Viking Ship Museum, where you can see reconstructed ships that were sunk in the Roskilde Fjord a thousand years ago.

Kronborg Castle. (Thomas Rafn-Larsen /Visit Denmark)

Helsingør

Step into Shakespearean history in Helsingør, home to Kronborg Castle — the setting for “Hamlet.” Overlooking the Øresund Strait, this Renaissance fortress is steeped in legend and grandeur, and has kid-friendly exhibits for all ages. Along the way, stop at the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art, a cultural gem featuring world-class contemporary art and breathtaking seaside views.

The Danish Riviera

A two-hour train ride north of Copenhagen will bring you to a stretch of coastline dotted with charming seaside towns, sandy beaches and historic retreats. Once a favored escape for figures like author Hans Christian Andersen and philosopher Søren Kierkegaard, the area is still famous for its romantic allure.

Katherine Lawless

For the Minnesota Star Tribune

