A new nonstop flight connects Minneapolis to Copenhagen. Here’s what to see.

Do yourself a favor and visit the top of Christiansborg Palace at sunset. The 800-year-old castle contains Denmark‘s past and present, housing the monarchy’s Royal Stables as well as the Danish prime minister’s office and Supreme Court. The elevator-accessible tower is free to enter and offers my favorite panoramic view: Gamel Torv square, the shining spires of Frederik‘s Church and Church of Our Saviour, and a glimpse of the sea and neighboring Sweden. Nearby, the Royal Danish Library, aka the Black Diamond, gleams along the harbor. Ride the long, steep glass escalator and take in the contrast between centuries of scholarship and sleek Scandinavian design.