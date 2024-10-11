Delta Air Lines’ newly announced nonstop flight from Minneapolis-St. Paul to Copenhagen is not necessarily a game-changer. Minnesotans have long had budget access to the Danish capital via a brief stop in Reykjavik on Icelandair, among other options.
With nonstop flights coming to Copenhagen from MSP, here are some of our favorite Danish attractions
Don’t miss Tivoli Gardens, Christiania, Mons Klint and biking the Danish capital.
Although Delta is doing the honors, the new route — which begins in May 2025 — was an anticipated result of Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) joining Delta’s SkyTeam alliance last month. But given Minnesota’s more notable Norwegian and Swedish heritage, maybe a better destination from here would have been SAS’s secondary hubs of Oslo or Stockholm?
Still, our first-ever Nordic nonstop is great news, because Copenhagen is a vibrant, artful Scandinavian city. Here are some highlights, based on our recent trips.
Bicycling: While biking in Cophenhagen is not quite on the level of a haven like Amsterdam (it’s more like Minneapolis with safer drivers), the bike infrastructure here is strong. Grab a basic loaner cruiser bike from your Airbnb to explore the liveable “bro” neighborhoods, aka Vesterbro, Norrebro and Osterbro.
Tivoli Gardens: This urban amusement park, opened in 1843, is best described as a Nordic, steampunk version of Disneyland (Walt Disney counted Tivoli as an inspiration). It’s open year-round, often until midnight. Memorable attractions include a nighttime paddle on the “dragon boats” of Tivoli Lake, and the Flying Trunk, a stunning underground journey through 32 fairy tales of native son Hans Christian Andersen.
Freetown Christiania: In the heart of the grand island district of Chistianshvn, this anarchic hippie enclave/commune must be experienced to be believed. The scattered neighborhood is known for art, murals, live music, vegan restaurants and the open sale of cannabis by scary-looking vendors. Definitely worth a stroll.
Mons Klint: These iconic chalk cliffs rise as high as 420 feet from a four-mile long beach on the gleaming Baltic Sea, and are a favorite among Danish families. The main staircase down through the woods to take in all has 497 steps. The national park is a two-hour drive south of Cophenhagen to the island of Mon, and the drive is half the appeal.
Bornholm: But where do the Danes themselves vacation? Look no farther than this Baltic island, which requires a short drive through the southern tip of Sweden and then a ride on a car ferry. The 227-square-mile paradise, steeped in Danish history and lore, is full of historic windmills and round churches, nature reserves, bike paths, cozy bed & breakfasts and boutique restaurants.
