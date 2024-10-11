The Upper Midwest will soon have a nonstop flight to Denmark, Delta Air Lines announced on Friday.
Delta will begin offering nonstop flights from Twin Cities to Copenhagen next spring
Delta will offer the new route starting in May 2025.
The nonstop Delta route from Minneapolis-St. Paul to Copenhagen will begin in May 2025, the airline announced. The flights will be offered three times per week.
This is the first-ever nonstop Delta flight from MSP to Copenhagen. This route will be operated on Delta’s A330-300 aircraft, and will include Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and main cabin seating options.
The new route means there are now nonstop flights to seven different places in Europe, the airline said.
So far in 2024, there have been a variety of new international routes added by Delta, including flights to Rome; Dublin; Tulum, Mexico; and Aruba.
Brian Ryks, the CEO and executive director of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, hyped up the new Copenhagen route in Delta’s press release, noting that a lot of local residents have ancestral ties to Scandinavia.
“Many Minnesotans are of Scandinavian heritage, and this new route offers great access to support deeper cultural ties and the continuation of cross-Atlantic business connections between our regions,” Ryks said.
Delta announced in September that it would be partnering with Scandinavian Airlines System, the flag carrier airline for Denmark, Norway and Sweden. The partnership allows for connections to more than 80 additional places beyond Copenhagen, Delta said.
Delta’s announcement included a map showing all of the new MSP nonstop routes to Europe that will begin in 2025 from other U.S. airports. This new route is part of what Delta is calling its largest trans-Atlantic summer expansion ever, with a special emphasis on U.S. routes to Italy, along with other parts of Europe.
Joe Esposito, Delta’s senior vice president of network planning, said the new route “creates an invaluable connection” between two flight hubs.
A Renville man shot and killed an acquaintance who was unarmed but attacking his stepbrother.