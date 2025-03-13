Yia Vang almost didn’t believe the email that brought good news.
Minnesota restaurant and Detroit Lakes area sculptures make Time’s ‘World’s Greatest Places’ list
It’s the latest accolade for Vinai, chef Yia Vang’s ode to his family’s Hmong cooking, and a boon to artist Thomas Dambo’s sprawling exhibit.
“I kind of always do that, like, ‘Oh, this is a Nigerian prince scam,’” said Vang, one of the chefs responsible for Minneapolis' recent Hmong food renaissance.
But it was real. Vang’s restaurant, Vinai, has landed on Time’s annual travel list of 100 of the “World’s Greatest Places.”
When he realized the email was legitimate, “I kind of got emotional,” Vang told the Minnesota Star Tribune this week by phone. “I’m just dumbfounded.”
But that wasn’t the only Minnesota mention on this list: Thomas Dambo’s zero-waste “Alexa’s Elixir” exhibit in the Detroit Lakes area, which features a series of mythical creatures, was recognized, too.
The global appeal of Vinai
“You can only imagine what you know, right? We never thought that in less than a year, it’s part of this thing where it’s like, ‘Hey, this is beyond a restaurant,’” Vang said. “My imagination was way too small.”
Named for the refugee camp in Thailand where Vang was born, Vinai is known for its live fire cooking of large-format proteins, punch-packing sauces and boisterous energy. It’s also known for Vang’s storytelling; he traces his family’s journey from the mountains of Laos to the Midwest through food.
After some ups and downs, and a significant pandemic-related delay, Vinai opened in July 2024 to soaring reviews, landing on many of the year’s “best” lists, including being selected one of the Minnesota Star Tribune’s restaurants of the year.
Then, the rest of the accolades came. The New York Times cited it as one of its favorite restaurants in America. Vang got a shout-out as chef of the year in Esquire. Eater called Vinai one of the country’s best new restaurants of 2024. And the restaurant scored a spot in the semifinals of the James Beard Awards in the national Best New Restaurant category.
After the New York Times story, Vang noticed more business travelers from the East Coast stopping in to dine at the bar, and he started getting more inquiries from journalists at publications across the country. But the Time list, at least to Vang, takes Vinai’s rising star a step further.
“This is the world,” he said.
Vinai shares space on the list with destinations, hotels, cruises, museums and only a handful of other restaurants. Time correspondents and contributors nominated places to include on the list, and Time also accepted applications from businesses. Vang said he did not apply.
A TV star with hosting gigs on TPT (“Relish”) and the Outdoors Channel (“Feral”), Vang is bracing himself for even more attention now that the Time list is out.
But every win for Vinai is a win for Minneapolis, Vang noted.
“This is one of those things that brings light to Minneapolis,” he said. “I think that so many of us around here, especially people who grew up in the Twin Cities, they’re so quick to leave, where they’re like, ‘I need to go somewhere where there’s culture and I can experience the world.‘”
“But here in 2025,” he added, “the world has come to us.”
Minnesota restaurant and Detroit Lakes area sculptures make Time’s ‘World’s Greatest Places’ list
It’s the latest accolade for Vinai, chef Yia Vang’s ode to his family’s Hmong cooking, and a boon to artist Thomas Dambo’s sprawling exhibit.