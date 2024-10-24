Cheng: At Vinai, chef Yia Vang rewrites the Hmong American playbook

Vang has been serving different takes of whole fish at Union Hmong Kitchen, his first independent foray into the culinary scene. There, he subverted Minnesotans’ expectations about Hmong food, vending accessible but uncompromising takes on staples like Hmong sausage and purple sticky rice in their snug plastic jackets. The $35 he charged for whole fried branzini was one of the menu’s best-kept secrets (and one of the worst things to eat wedged between diners at a communal table), delivering a payoff (crisp skin, moist flesh, compellingly sauced, etc.) well worth the expense. Which makes this dorade — one of the few missteps on the menu — a bit of a letdown, given the kitchen’s transgressions with other dishes were ironed out as the restaurant hit its stride.