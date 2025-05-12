Politics

‘I was just being emotional’: Gus Walz addresses viral DNC moment

Gov. Tim Walz’s son, Gus, sat down for an interview with “CBS Mornings.”

By Allison Kite

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 12, 2025 at 6:03PM
Gov. Tim Walz's family members cry, including his son, Gus Walz, as the governor speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago last year. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Watching his dad accept the Democratic nomination to run for vice president last year was “surreal” for Gus Walz.

“It was super overwhelming because, to me, he’s just regular old dad,” Gus, 18, said in a “CBS Mornings” interview aired Monday.

Gus spoke for the first time since last year’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago when he became emotional as Gov. Tim Walz spoke to the crowd. While much of the world — including the governor — was touched when Gus yelled, “That’s my dad!” and pointed to Walz onstage, parts of the internet responded with derision.

Gus told CBS he “blocked it out.”

“I was just being emotional,” he said. “There’s nothing wrong with showing emotions, and if people are going to say there’s something wrong with that, then those are not the people that I want to be associated with.”

At a news conference at the Capitol later Monday morning, Gov. Walz said it was an emotional morning for the family.

“I’m really proud of him. … I think it takes a lot of courage to do that, and both Gwen and I are just proud,” Walz said.

Last August, the Walz family opened up to People magazine about Gus’ nonverbal learning disorder. The Walzes said they noticed that Gus was different from his classmates and preferred to spend time alone.

In the sit-down interview, Gus addressed everything from his love of volleyball to misconceptions about his nonverbal learning disorder and his “promposal” to a girl from his school.

Walz said the elaborate ways high schoolers ask their classmates to prom now take confidence.

“In the kind of craziness of this,” the governor said after answering questions about the state budget, “the very normalcy of the moment as a parent of a senior in high school — which I think a lot of Minnesotans can relate to — feels really nice.”

Related Coverage

Elections

Here’s what to know about Tim Walz’s son, Gus Walz
about the writer

about the writer

Allison Kite

Reporter

Allison Kite is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Politics

See More

Politics

‘I was just being emotional’: Gus Walz addresses viral DNC moment

card image

Gov. Tim Walz’s son, Gus, sat down for an interview with “CBS Mornings.”

Nation

Trump administration promises Illinois it will pay to keep carp out of the Great Lakes

card image

Environment

Google ramps up lobbying as Minnesota lawmakers debate tax breaks, regulations on data centers

card image