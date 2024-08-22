Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz formally accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president Wednesday night in Chicago. And as he did, the former congressman and teacher gave a nod to his wife Gwen, daughter Hope and son Gus.
A tearful Gus Walz shouts ‘that’s my dad’ in emotional reaction to DNC speech
“You are my entire world and I love you,” Tim Walz said.
A teary-eyed Hope responded by making a heart gesture toward her father. Gus began to clap as he cried, stood up and mouthed the words, “That’s my dad!”
The moment took social media by storm and capped off a night that featured a performance of Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy” by John Legend and Sheila E. and a brief appearance from Mankato West High School alumni who played football while Walz was a geography teacher and coach there.
Hundreds packed the school gymnasium in Mankato to watch the event.
The Walz family opened up to People magazine in August, sharing that Gus Walz has a non-verbal learning disorder, as well as ADHD and anxiety. The Walzes said that as Gus grew up, they noticed he was different from his fellow classmates and preferred to spend time alone.
“When he was becoming a teenager, we learned that Gus has a non-verbal learning disorder in addition to an anxiety disorder and ADHD, conditions that millions of Americans also have,” the Walzes told People, adding that their son’s “condition is not a setback — it’s his secret power.”
Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the Democratic nomination for president Thursday night. Former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, have fanned out across the country to hold rallies and counter-program the four-night Democratic convention.
