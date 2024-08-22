MANKATO – Red and blue tinsel pompoms shook to and fro Wednesday night in the auditorium of the high school where Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz once taught, as a crowd of about 400 waited for him to accept the Democratic Party’s nomination for vice president.
Hundreds attending watch party at Mankato West High School for Gov. Tim Walz’s DNC speech
Some of the governor’s former students were at the event.
Among the crowd were students whom Walz had once taught as a geography teacher at Mankato West High School. They had assembled to support him during his acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
“My 10th-grade teacher is going to be the vice president!” said Larissa Beck, 38, who said Walz was her geography teacher in 2002.
He’s been on a dizzying ascent ever since Vice President Kamala Harris picked the former Mankato West geography teacher and football coach as her running mate on Aug. 6.
Blake Frink, one of Walz’s former students, spoke at the watch party at the high school, one of 80 remote events organized by the Harris-Walz campaign across Minnesota.
“I want to tell people that my experience with him really inspired me to go on and be a teacher myself,” said Frink, 41, who had Walz as a geography teacher in 1999.
Frink said he was a quiet student, but Walz made sure to call on him in class and read his articles in the student newspaper.
“I was one of those mediocre kids that often gets overlooked by teachers and admin, but Mr. Walz wasn’t like that. He cared about every kid,” said Frink, now a geography teacher in the Mankato area.
Walz didn’t talk politics as a teacher, and students didn’t know whether he was a Democrat or Republican before he first ran for Congress in 2006, Frink said.
He said Walz would talk about his trips to China and how his service in the military as an artilleryman gave him hearing problems.
Republicans recently launched a probe on Walz’s trips on China and have attacked his characterization of his military service, which the governor has defended on the campaign trail.
Frink is one of several former students of Walz backing him in the campaign. A group of about 25 former students have started Mankato West Alumni for Harris-Walz.
Ann Vote, another Mankato West alumnus, spoke at the watch party Wednesday night. Walz tried to reach out to every student at the school when he taught there, she recalled.
“He never made me feel small, which is funny because I’m 4-foot-10,” said Vote, 40, adding that “it’s exciting to be so proud of the town you came from.”
Another supporter in the crowd, Brad Hardt, 72, was not a former student of Walz. But he said he’s backed Walz since his first run for Congress, and showed off a picture on his phone of a yard sign from that 2006 campaign.
Hardt, a U.S. Navy veteran, said he’s heard criticism of how Walz talked about the rank at which he retired, but said he still supports him. “He served 20-plus years, I honor that, and he’s such a nice and easygoing guy,” Hardt said.
Rachel Bohman, a Democrat who is running for Walz’s former congressional seat in the First District, and State Rep. Luke Frederick, DFL-Mankato, also spoke at the event.
Frederick said that Harris’ move to the top of the ticket, and selection of Walz as her running mate, has reinvigorated Democrats in the Mankato area. “The energy has shifted,” he said.
