As his party leans into Tim Walz’s roots, what was he like as a football coach?

When Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was thrust into the national spotlight this week as Democratic nominee Kamala Harris’ choices as running mate, it had a secondary effect on countless people in his orbit.
Count among them Rick Sutton, a longtime Minnesota football coach who has been fielding a lot of media requests about the 1999 Mankato West football team — an underdog squad that won a state championship with Walz serving as an assistant coach.
“My daughter offered to be my press secretary,” Sutton quipped on Wednesday, “and I’m almost to the point where I might need one.”
Sutton also understands the interest, though, and he seems more than happy to both relive the glory of that season 25 years ago and talk about Walz, a longtime educator and coach like Sutton. In a conversation that aired on Thursday’s Daily Delivery podcast, we talked mostly about football and what sort of coach Walz was back in the day.
Sutton recalled that Walz and his wife, Gwen, arrived at the school in 1997 to fill vacancies as teachers (social studies and English).
“Our principal at the time, John Barnett, gave me a call and said, “I think you need to talk to this guy. I think we got a real good candidate for a football coach,’” Sutton said. “They moved to town in very early June and, I guess I wouldn’t really call it an interview. It was more of an informal conversation, Anyone who’s met Tim knows that within a few minutes,, he’s your best friend in the world. And it was very obvious right from the start that he was going to be a great fit for our staff.”