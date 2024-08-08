As his party leans into Tim Walz’s roots, what was he like as a football coach?

“Our principal at the time, John Barnett, gave me a call and said, “I think you need to talk to this guy. I think we got a real good candidate for a football coach,’” Sutton said. “They moved to town in very early June and, I guess I wouldn’t really call it an interview. It was more of an informal conversation, Anyone who’s met Tim knows that within a few minutes,, he’s your best friend in the world. And it was very obvious right from the start that he was going to be a great fit for our staff.”