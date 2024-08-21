Gov. Tim Walz walks into the hottest spotlight of his career Wednesday night at the United Center in Chicago, with a singular opportunity to tell his life story and pitch himself as a steady, experienced leader to serve as No. 2 to Vice President Kamala Harris for the next four years.
Gov. Tim Walz set to step onto national stage as VP candidate in Chicago
Minnesota’s governor is expected to define himself, fire up the party for the next campaign sprint as he takes the prime speaking slot on the penultimate night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
The last three weeks have seen a head-spinning political transformation for Walz, as he leapt from the occasional appearance at Minnesota’s Capitol to crowds of thousands at packed sporting arenas, serving as chief cheerleader and would-be second-in-command to Harris.
“Donald Trump doesn’t see the world the way we see it,” Walz said Tuesday at a joint rally with Harris in Milwaukee. “This guy weakens our country, mocks our laws, sows chaos and division amongst all of us.”
As Republicans portray the Harris-Walz ticket as radically liberal and out-of-touch, Walz can be expected to play up his every-guy credentials. On social media, an image has emerged of Walz as the friendly uncle who can fix your car, a dog-loving dad who sometimes embarrasses his kids with cornball humor.
Expect Walz to highlight the two recent Minnesota legislative sessions, which saw Democrats approve free meals for school children, required paid family and medical leave, protections for legal abortions in Minnesota and for transgender healthcare. Walz may talk about recent gun safety measures and the restoration of voting rights to felons upon release from incarceration.
In his speech, Walz will talk about values he learned growing up in small-town Nebraska, and what he and Harris plan to do for working families. It’s unknown whether Walz will address challenges during his tenure: COVID-19 era restrictions, Feeding Our Future fraud or his handling of the civil unrest in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder in police custody.
To Minnesotans, the stories will be a familiar, curated tour of the highlights and challenges of his six-year tenure as governor, his 12 years in Congress representing the First District in southeastern Minnesota, his enlistment at age 17 in the Army National Guard and his childhood in Nebraska.
Because this is among the highest of political stage, there will be glossy, evocative videos. The first will feature five former students from Mankato West High School discussing how his tutelage changed their lives. Before he went to Congress in 2007, Walz taught social studies, helped build sets for student plays and was the faculty adviser for the Gay-Straight Alliance.
Students featured in the video include Kent Wawrzynaik from the Mankato West Class of 1998, Sarah Manes from 1999, Jacob Reitan from 2000, Blake Frink and Josh Jagdfeld from the Mankato West class of 2001, and Nate Hood of the 2002 class.
A second video will showcase the governor’s 24 years of military service and his dedication to veterans, which the GOP has used as an attack point to claim he left his command to run for Congress rather than go into combat in Iraq. Sgt. Al Bonnifield, who served with Walz, and Cpl. Mike McLaughlin, an Iraq veteran, will be featured.
Bonnifield and Walz served nine years in the guard. Walz met McLaughlin as he was leaving the Marine Corps and using the G.I. Bill to attend college. Together they passed the “Forever G.I.” bill, the largest expansion to veterans education benefits in a decade.
Nominating the governor will be U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Ben Ingman, a former student and Mankato neighbor of Walz and First Lady Gwen Walz. The governor coached Ingman in 7th grade basketball and track. Former Mankato West football players and head coach Rick Sutton will be on stage for the introduction.
Before Walz speaks, former President Bill Clinton will address the crowd. The governor’s moment comes on the convention’s penultimate night. Harris will take the stage Thursday for what is rumored to be a superstar-studded finale. Since the convention started Monday, the energy and enthusiasm have been building with scores of perfectly choreographed musical clips and live appearances. On Wednesday night, John Legend is expected to perform a Prince song before Walz takes the stage.
Walz strode onto center stage at a Harris-Walz rally in Milwaukee on Tuesday, clapping, pointing, smiling and pumping up the crowd for his running mate in energetic football-coach on the sidelines mode. So while he will tell his story in Chicago on Wednesday, he will also seek to spread the enthusiasm for the ticket to encourage volunteers and create critical momentum for the next 76 days.
